Operational guidance to implement a lifetime cap on care costs (easy read)
Applies to England
Consultation description
The government have made some new rules about how people pay for their care and support. Before we make our final decisions, we want to know what you think about how the new rules will work in practice and if you understand them.
You can tell us your thoughts and ideas if you are aged 16 or over and are from England.
Click on the ‘Respond online’ link in the box below to tell us what you think.
Or give your ideas in the document below.
You can print and scan this document to your computer then email it to chargingreformconsultation@dhsc.gov.uk.
Or print and post this document with your answers to:
ASC charging reform consultation
Department of Health and Social Care
Third floor north
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU
You can read more in the non-easy read version.
