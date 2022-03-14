Open consultation

Operational guidance to implement a lifetime cap on care costs (easy read)

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 March 2022

Applies to England

Summary

We are making some new rules about how people pay for their care and support. Please tell us what you think about the rules and how we explain them.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The government have made some new rules about how people pay for their care and support. Before we make our final decisions, we want to know what you think about how the new rules will work in practice and if you understand them.

You can tell us your thoughts and ideas if you are aged 16 or over and are from England.

Click on the ‘Respond online’ link in the box below to tell us what you think.

Or give your ideas in the document below.

You can print and scan this document to your computer then email it to chargingreformconsultation@dhsc.gov.uk.

Or print and post this document with your answers to:

ASC charging reform consultation
Department of Health and Social Care
Third floor north
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU

You can read more in the non-easy read version.

Documents

Paying for your care: a lifetime cap on care costs (easy read)

PDF, 17 MB, 32 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

chargingreformconsultation@dhsc.gov.uk

Write to:

ASC charging reform consultation
Department of Health and Social Care
Third floor north
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU

Published 14 March 2022