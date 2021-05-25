Mental Health Units (Use of Force) Act 2018 statutory guidance

Applies to: England (and police forces in Wales)

The use of force includes:

physical, mechanical or chemical restraint of a patient

the isolation of a patient, including seclusion and segregation

The Mental Health Units (Use of Force) Act became law in November 2018. The aim of the Act and the statutory guidance is to:

clearly set out the measures that are needed to both prevent the inappropriate use of force

ensure accountability and transparency about the use of force in mental health units

The statutory guidance, which will be issued by the Department of Health and Social Care, is intended for use by NHS hospitals and independent hospitals (providing NHS-funded care) in England providing care and treatment to patients with a mental disorder. It will provide the information they need about how they should meet the legal obligations placed on them by the Act, in addition to best practice advice.

The guidance also covers the obligations on police officers when in mental health units in England.

We welcome all responses to the consultation, especially from those who have lived experience of mental ill health or have been subjected to the use of force in a mental health unit.

Please refer back to the full statutory guidance when answering the consultation questions.