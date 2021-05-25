Open consultation

The law about use of force in mental health units (easy read)

The government has written guidance to help people understand the law about using force in mental health units. We want to know what you think about the guidance.

Applies to: England (and police forces in Wales)

Using force means to stop somebody from doing something.

A mental health unit is where people stay for treatment for their mental health condition.

Click on the ‘respond online’ button below to read about the guidance and tell us what you think.

You can also read about the guidance in the document below or in the non-easy read version.

The law about use of force in mental health units: guidance

PDF, 3.01MB, 25 pages

