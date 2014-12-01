Scheme information

Spend 2 to 3 years developing yourself at our expense. The DESG graduate scheme is probably the best graduate development scheme for engineers and scientists in the UK.

The DESG Graduate Scheme is now open to applications.

How to apply

DESG Graduate (closing date: 30 March 2017)

Please note: The DESG Graduate Scheme now accepts a minimum of a 2.2 degree.

More information about us can be found in our ‘Defence Engineering and Science Group leaflet’.

We offer you:

considerable investment in your development

placements in the UK and abroad; development opportunities that are not available in private industry

a competitive salary, starting at £25,382 and rising to approximately £30,000 after 24 months

the fastest available route to chartered or incorporated engineer status

a personal mentor and dedicated development team to help you undertake a personalised development plan

depending on your background and career choice, we may offer further paid education to Masters level

a rich variety of truly rewarding future careers

MOD projects are fascinating, valuable, unique and sometimes highly classified. Our home base is in the best city in the UK!

Over 95% of graduates completing the graduate scheme would recommend it to a friend or sibling.