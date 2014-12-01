Collection
DESG Graduate Scheme
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
- 1 December 2014
28 December 2016
Information about the Defence Engineering and Science Group (DESG) Graduate Scheme and case studies.
Spend 2 to 3 years developing yourself at our expense. The DESG graduate scheme is probably the best graduate development scheme for engineers and scientists in the UK.
The DESG Graduate Scheme is now open to applications.
How to apply
- DESG Graduate (closing date: 30 March 2017)
Please note: The DESG Graduate Scheme now accepts a minimum of a 2.2 degree.
More information about us can be found in our ‘Defence Engineering and Science Group leaflet’.
We offer you:
- considerable investment in your development
- placements in the UK and abroad; development opportunities that are not available in private industry
- a competitive salary, starting at £25,382 and rising to approximately £30,000 after 24 months
- the fastest available route to chartered or incorporated engineer status
- a personal mentor and dedicated development team to help you undertake a personalised development plan
- depending on your background and career choice, we may offer further paid education to Masters level
- a rich variety of truly rewarding future careers
MOD projects are fascinating, valuable, unique and sometimes highly classified. Our home base is in the best city in the UK!
Over 95% of graduates completing the graduate scheme would recommend it to a friend or sibling.
Apply here for DESG sponsorship
- DESG Undergraduate Sponsorship Scheme (closes 9 Jan 2017)
Scheme information
Case studies
DESG Graduate Scheme: Alex
- Case study
DESG Graduate Scheme: Andrew
- Case study
DESG Graduate Scheme: Caroline
- Case study
DESG Graduate Scheme: Emily
- Case study
DESG Graduate Scheme: Jacqui
- Case study
DESG Graduate Scheme: Vikas
- Case study
Related information
DESG sponsorship factsheet
- Guidance
DESG and Welbeck Defence Sixth Form College
- Guidance
