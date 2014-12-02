Guidance
DESG and Welbeck Defence Sixth Form College
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
- Part of:
- DESG Graduate Scheme
- First published:
- 2 December 2014
- Last updated:
- 21 March 2017, see all updates
Information about joining the MOD's Defence Engineering and Science Group through the Welbeck Defence Sixth Form College (DSFC) route.
Documents
Details
DESG is now closed to Welbeck applications for September 2017.
Apply here
- Welbeck College DESG (Applications for September 2018 are expected to open in the autumn.)
More information is provided in the attached document including:
- information about Welbeck
- eligibility to apply for Welbeck
- academic scoring system
- how to apply to Welbeck Defence Sixth Form College
Related information
Document information
Published: 2 December 2014
Updated: 21 March 2017
- Updated to confirm applications will open in the autumn.
- Added announcement and link to DESG Welbeck application
- Added information about application opening dates.
- Added link to DESG Welbeck job advert.
- Added notice: DESG Welbeck is now open to applications for Sept 2016 entry to Welbeck.
- Closing date for Welbeck applications has been extended to 23 March 2015.
- Added link to vacancy advert for 2015 entry. Closing date 20 March 2015.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence Defence Equipment and Support
Part of: DESG Graduate Scheme