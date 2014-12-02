  1. Home

Information about joining the MOD's Defence Engineering and Science Group through the Welbeck Defence Sixth Form College (DSFC) route.

DESG is now closed to Welbeck applications for September 2017.

Apply here

  • Welbeck College DESG (Applications for September 2018 are expected to open in the autumn.)

More information is provided in the attached document including:

  • information about Welbeck
  • eligibility to apply for Welbeck
  • academic scoring system
  • how to apply to Welbeck Defence Sixth Form College

