Unaccompanied minors arriving from a red list country to attend boarding school

Everyone who has been in or travelled through a country on the red list in the 10 days before arriving in England must quarantine for 10 days on arrival. For the majority of travellers, this means staying in a managed quarantine hotel.

Unaccompanied minors travelling from a red list country to attend a boarding school approved by the Secretary of State for Education may be able to quarantine in accommodation provided by their boarding school. A minor is someone who is under the age of 18.

This guidance is for students who are minors (under 18), and their families.

You can read more about minors travelling alone from red list countries in the ‘Unaccompanied minors’ section of the detailed guidance for red list arrivals.

Only students who are a British or Irish national or have residence rights in the UK are allowed to travel to England from a red list country.

Before travelling

If the boarding school is able to provide accommodation for the student to quarantine, they will provide the student’s parent, guardian or appropriate adult with information on quarantine arrangements and outline steps they must take to arrange their travel to the UK.

The boarding school student must take a coronavirus (COVID-19 test and get a negative result during the 3 days before they travel.

In addition, the student or an adult responsible for the student must:

book and pay for a travel test package through Corporate Travel Management (CTM) – the package will include COVID-19 tests to be taken on day 2 and day 8 of their quarantine

complete a passenger locator form with details of where they will quarantine, when they will arrive and the travel test package booking reference number

On arrival in England

The boarding school will provide the under-18 student with 2 letters to present to UK Border Force officials on arrival.

One will be a copy of a letter from the Department for Education to the school confirming that boarding school students are covered by an exemption. This means they do not need to stay in a managed quarantine hotel.

The second will be a letter from the school to the student.

A representative of the boarding school will meet the student at their port of entry and transport them directly to the boarding school accommodation where they will quarantine.

Quarantining at a boarding school

The terms of the boarding school quarantine are legal requirements, and under-18 students quarantining there must follow the rules set out by their school.

There is separate guidance for owners and managers of boarding schools, setting out the requirements that boarding school quarantine accommodation must meet.

Some of this information may be useful for parents and students, including details on: