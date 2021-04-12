Self-isolation compliance checks after international travel

The government is now carrying out public health self-isolation compliance checks on individuals who have a legal duty to self-isolate for 10 days following international travel.

This means that if you are required to self-isolate, you may receive a visit from someone employed by a company on behalf of the government to make sure you are complying with your legal duty.

See the guidance on how to quarantine when you arrive in England for more information about self-isolation following international travel.

What to expect from a self-isolation compliance check

Staff employed on behalf of the NHS Test and Trace service will come to the address listed on your passenger locator form. The staff will be wearing NHS Test and Trace uniforms. They will identify themselves verbally and present an ID card with information including their name, role and employer. The staff will follow social distancing guidelines.

The staff will confirm your name and ask you a few questions. This will help establish whether you are following your duty to self-isolate and enable them to provide additional information or guidance where necessary. You may receive follow-up visits.

NHS Test and Trace staff do not have enforcement powers, including the power to issue fixed penalty notices or fines. This means they will never ask you for money.

If there is reason to believe you may be breaching self-isolation rules, staff may refer your case to the police. If the police have reasonable grounds to believe that you have committed a criminal offence in breach of your duty to self-isolate, they may issue you with a fine (fixed penalty notice). Fines start at £1,000 for a first offence and can increase up to £10,000 for repeat offences.

If you are not happy with the service, you can complain to NHS Test and Trace online or telephone 119.

What NHS Test and Trace staff will not do

NHS Test and Trace staff will follow coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines when carrying out compliance checks, and will only ask you questions relating to your duty to self-isolate.

NHS Test and Trace staff will never:

ask you to provide your name. Staff will already have your name and will ask ‘Am I speaking to —–?’ for you to confirm

ask for your financial details, such as your bank or credit card information

ask you for money or issue a fine. NHS Test and Trace staff have no legal power to issue a fixed penalty notice or a fine. Only the police can issue fixed penalty notices for breaching self-isolation rules

ask for your National Insurance number, telephone number or any other identifying information

enter your home

If someone visits you claiming to be from NHS Test and Trace and you believe they are lying, call 999 and ask for the police.