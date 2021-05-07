Red, amber and green list rules for entering England

The risk posed by individual countries and territories is continuously monitored and the green, amber and red lists are reviewed every 3 weeks. Countries and territories can be moved between lists if conditions change. Sign up for an email alert to be notified when this page is updated.

What you must do when you arrive in England from abroad depends on where you have been in the 10 days before you arrive.

This page lists countries and territories as red, amber or green and tells you what you must do if you have been in those countries or territories.

You can also read an overview of all the things you need to do to:

Red list of countries and territories

Read the rules for red list countries and territories.

You should not travel to red list countries or territories.

Red list Upcoming changes to the red list Afghanistan Angola Argentina Bahrain Will move to the amber list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the red list rules. Bangladesh Bolivia Botswana Brazil Burundi Cape Verde Chile Colombia Congo (Democratic Republic) Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia French Guiana Georgia Currently on the amber list. Will move to the red list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England after then, you must follow the red list rules. Guyana Haiti India Will move to the amber list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the red list rules. Indonesia Kenya Lesotho Malawi Maldives Mayotte Currently on the amber list. Will move to the red list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England after then, you must follow the red list rules. Mexico Currently on the amber list. Will move to the red list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England after then, you must follow the red list rules. Mongolia Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nepal Oman Pakistan Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Qatar Will move to the amber list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the red list rules. Réunion Currently on the amber list. Will move to the red list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England after then, you must follow the red list rules. Rwanda Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Tanzania Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Uganda United Arab Emirates ( UAE ) Will move to the amber list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the red list rules. Uruguay Venezuela Zambia Zimbabwe

Red list rules

What you must do if you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England.

If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK .

You must follow these rules even if you have been fully vaccinated.

Before travel to England

Before you travel to England you must:

On arrival in England

On arrival in England you must:

Amber list of countries and territories

Read the rules for amber list countries and territories.

Amber list Upcoming changes to the amber list Akrotiri and Dhekelia Albania Algeria Andorra Armenia Aruba Austria Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Azerbaijan The Bahamas Bahrain Currently on the red list. Will move to the amber list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the red list rules. Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bhutan Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina British Virgin Islands Burkina Faso Cambodia Cameroon Canada Central African Republic Chad China Comoros Congo Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue Côte d’Ivoire Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic (Czechia) Denmark Djibouti El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Estonia Fiji Finland France French Polynesia Gabon The Gambia Georgia Will move to the red list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England after then, you must follow the red list rules. Germany Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Ghana Greece (including islands) Greenland Guadeloupe Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Honduras Hungary India Currently on the red list. Will move to the amber list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the red list rules. Iran Iraq Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Lebanon Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malaysia Mali Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Will move to the red list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England after then, you must follow the red list rules. Mexico Will move to the red list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England after then, you must follow the red list rules. Micronesia Moldova Monaco Montenegro Morocco Nauru Netherlands New Caledonia Nicaragua Niger Nigeria North Korea North Macedonia Norway Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. The Occupied Palestinian Territories Palau Papua New Guinea Poland Portugal (including the Azores) Madeira is on the green watchlist. Qatar Currently on the red list. Will move to the amber list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the red list rules. Réunion Will move to the red list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England after then, you must follow the red list rules. Romania Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Russia Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Slovakia Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Slovenia Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Solomon Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca) St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Maarten St Martin and St Barthélemy St Pierre and Miquelon St Vincent and the Grenadines Sweden Switzerland Syria Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates Currently on the red list. Will move to the amber list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the red list rules. United States ( USA ) Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen

The amber list is not exhaustive. If a country or territory is not on this list, you should not assume that it is a green or red list country or territory. Countries and territories are only green or red if they appear on the green or red list.

Countries moving to the red list

If conditions change in a country or territory, it can be moved from the amber list to the red list. If there is a sudden change in conditions, a country or territory may be moved between lists without warning.

Amber list rules

What you must do if you have been in a country or territory on the amber list in the 10 days before you arrive in England.

Before travel to England

Before you travel to England you must:

On arrival in England

On arrival in England you must:

quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days

take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8

Read about quarantine and taking COVID-19 tests after arrival in England.

Fully UK vaccinated and people under the age of 18 – amber rules

You do not need to quarantine or take a day 8 test after you arrive in England if you are either:

fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas

or under the vaccine programme overseas under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK

or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the part of a UK -approved vaccine trial

You must have had your final dose of the vaccine at least 14 whole days before the date you arrive in England. You still need to book and take a day 2 test.

Read more about being fully vaccinated and the amber list rules for children and young people.

Amber list rules if fully vaccinated in Europe or the USA

If you’ve been fully vaccinated in the USA or many European countries, you will not need to quarantine when you arrive in England or take a day 8 test. You still need to book and take a day 2 test.

Find out more about the amber list rules for Europe and the USA .

France

If you have been in France in the 10 days before you arrive in England, you must:

quarantine for 10 days on arrival in England

book and take both day 2 and day 8 Covid-19 tests

If you arrive in England from 4am Sunday 8 August, and you are fully vaccinated in the UK, USA or Europe, you will not need to: quarantine on arrival in England

take a day 8 Covid-19 test You must still book and take a day 2 Covid-19 test.

If you will be in England for less than 10 days

If you’re travelling to England for less than 10 days, you will need to quarantine for the whole of your stay.

You must still book your day 2 and day 8 travel tests, even if you will no longer be in England on the dates of the tests. You only need to take the tests if you’re still in the country on those dates.

You do not need to quarantine or take a day 8 test if you are fully vaccinated in the UK, Europe or USA.

Read more about people who are fully vaccinated and the rules for children.

Test to Release scheme

You may be able to end quarantine early if you pay for a private COVID-19 test through the Test to Release scheme.

If you have been in a country or territory on the red list

If you have also been in or through a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England, you must follow the red list rules.

Read about making a transit stop in a red list country or territory.

Green list countries and territories

Read the rules for green list countries and territories.

Green list Green watchlist and upcoming changes to the green list Anguilla Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Antigua and Barbuda Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Austria Currently on the amber list. Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Australia Barbados Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Bermuda Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. British Indian Ocean Territory Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Brunei Bulgaria Cayman Islands Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Croatia Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Dominica Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Germany Currently on the amber list. Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Gibraltar Grenada Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Hong Kong . Iceland Israel and Jerusalem Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Latvia Currently on the amber list. Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Madeira Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber.

Mainland Portugal and the Azores are on the amber list. Malta Montserrat Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. New Zealand Norway Currently on the amber list. Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Romania Currently on the amber list. Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Singapore Slovakia Currently on the amber list. Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. Slovenia Currently on the amber list. Will move to the green list 4am, Sunday 8 August. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the amber list rules. South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Taiwan Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber. Turks and Caicos Islands Green watchlist – at risk of moving from green to amber.

Countries on the green watchlist or moving to amber

If conditions change in a country or territory, it can be moved from the green list to the amber or red list.

If a country or territory on the green list is at risk of moving to amber it will also be listed on the green watchlist.

If there is a sudden change in conditions, a country or territory may be moved between lists without warning.

Green list rules

What you have to do if you travel to England from a country or territory on the green list. You must only have been in or travelled through a green list country or the UK , Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man in the previous 10 days.

You must follow these rules even if you have been fully vaccinated.

Before travel to England

Before you travel to England you must:

take a COVID-19 test – children aged 10 and under do not need to take this test

book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test – to be taken after arrival in England

complete a passenger locator form

On arrival in England

You must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 after you arrive.

Children aged 4 and under do not need to take this test.

You do not need to quarantine unless the test result is positive.

You must quarantine if NHS Test & Trace informs you that you travelled to England with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you have been in a country or territory on the red or amber list

If you have also been in or through a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England, you must follow the red list rules.

If you have also been in or through a country or territory on the amber list in the 10 days before you arrive in England, and have not visited a country on the red list, you must follow the amber list rules.

Read about making a transit stop in an amber or red list country or territory.

Ireland, the UK , the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man

You do not need to take a COVID-19 test or quarantine on arrival in England if you are travelling within the UK , Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, (the Common Travel Area), and you have not been outside of the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days.

Transit stops in amber or red list countries

When you arrive in England you need to follow the rules for the highest risk country or territory that you have been in or passed through in the previous 10 days. That can include transit stops.

A transit stop is a stop where passengers can get on or off the same part of the transport in which you are travelling. It can apply to ships, trains or flights. Your ticket should show if a stop is a transit stop.

The rules of a country or territory that you make a transit stop in could apply if:

new passengers get on and are able to mix with you

you or other passengers get off the transport you are on and mix with other people, then get on again

Making a transit stop would not affect what you have to do on arrival in England if, during the stop:

no new passengers, who are able to mix with you, get on

no-one on-board gets off and mixes with people outside

passengers get off but do not get back on

Private vehicles or coaches travelling through amber or red list countries and territories

If you are travelling to England in a private vehicle, the rules of the countries and territories you drive through apply. For example, if you drive through an amber list country, then you must follow the amber list rules when you arrive in England.

This applies whether you stop in the country or territory or not. You need to record the countries and territories you drive through on your passenger locator form.

Transiting through airports in England

See what you need to do if you are transiting ‘landside’ or transiting ‘airside’ through England.

Job and medical exemptions

Some people are exempt from some or all of the requirements:

Travelling abroad from England

Read an overview of all the things you need to do to:

You should not travel to red list countries or territories.

Demonstrating your COVID-19 vaccination status when travelling abroad

An NHS COVID Pass shows your coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination details or test results. This is your COVID-19 vaccination status.

You can use the NHS COVID Pass to prove your vaccination status when you:

enter another country while travelling abroad

return to England if you have been in an amber list country or territory

Find out:

The UK government is working with the British overseas territory governments to agree what form the proof of vaccination should take.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office travel advice