National Insurance credits for partners of armed forces personnel overseas

You may be able to get National Insurance credits if you’re married to or the civil partner of a member of the armed forces and you go with them on an overseas posting.

Credits can help to fill gaps in your National Insurance record, for example if you were not in work when you were with your partner on an overseas posting. Credits can make sure you qualify for certain benefits including the State Pension.

Check your National Insurance record for gaps. You may not need to apply for credits, for example if you’ve already paid National Insurance contributions for the time overseas or you were getting certain benefits.

You get one of these types of credits for postings overseas, if you’re eligible:

You cannot get credits for any postings overseas before 6 April 1975.

Class 1 credits for postings on or after 6 April 2010

Apply for Class 1 credits if:

you’re married to or the civil partner of a member of the armed forces

you went with them on an overseas posting after 6 April 2010

You can still apply if you are now widowed, divorced or have had your civil partnership dissolved. You must have been married or in a civil partnership at the time of the posting.

There is a time limit to apply for these credits.

When to apply for Class 1 credits

You should apply before the end of the tax year following the tax year when the posting ended. A tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April.

For example, for a posting that ended between 6 April 2018 and 5 April 2019 you should apply for Class 1 credits by 5 April 2020.

You can apply if:

you are still overseas but are due to return to the UK

you have recently returned to the UK and not passed the time limit for applying

How to apply for Class 1 credits

Fill in the application for Class 1 National Insurance credits (MODCA1).

Class 3 credits for postings on or after 6 April 1975

Apply for Class 3 credits if:

you were born on or after 6 April 1953 (if a woman) or 6 April 1951 (if a man)

married to or the civil partner of a member of the armed forces

you went with them on an overseas posting on or after 6 April 1975

At the time of the posting, your husband, wife or civil partner must have been paying or credited with UK National Insurance contributions. If you’re not sure, apply anyway.

You can still apply if you are now widowed, divorced or have had your civil partnership dissolved. You must have been married or in a civil partnership at the time of the posting.

Check if you can apply for a Class 1 credit before applying for a Class 3 credit. The Class 1 credit can give you eligibility to a wider range of benefits. You cannot get Class 1 credits and Class 3 credits for the same time.

Who might not get Class 3 credits

You might not be entitled to Class 3 credits if:

your husband, wife or civil partner was not part of the UK National Insurance scheme at the time of the posting, for example some members of regiments recruited overseas, such as the Gurkhas

you are a married woman or widow and you had chosen to pay a reduced rate of National Insurance

How to apply for class 3 credits

Apply for Class 3 National Insurance credits.

There is no time limit to apply for these Class 3 National Insurance credits.

If you went with your husband, wife or civil partner on more than one overseas posting, you can apply for credits for each posting in the same application.

Other ways to fill gaps in your National Insurance record

If you’re not entitled to credits, you may be able to pay voluntary National Insurance contributions to fill gaps in your National Insurance record.

If you have already paid voluntary National Insurance

You may have already paid voluntary National Insurance contributions for a time when you went with your husband, wife or civil partner on an overseas posting. If you’re entitled to credits for that same time, you can apply for a refund of the voluntary contributions.

More information

Read more about other National Insurance credits.

Use the Check your State Pension service to find out when you can get your State Pension and how to increase it, if you can.