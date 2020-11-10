Isotretinoin: an expert review of suspected psychiatric and sexual side effects

Isotretinoin is a treatment for severe acne. It should only be prescribed under the supervision of consultant dermatologists to treat severe forms of acne that have not responded to other treatments, such as antibiotics and topical treatments (creams or gels).

Isotretinoin capsules are also known by the brand names Roaccutane, Reticutan, and Rizuderm in the UK, and may be known as Accutane in other countries.

As well as its effect on acne, isotretinoin can cause side effects in some people, and in some cases these can be severe. Details about the possible side effects including psychiatric (mental health) and sexual effects are provided in the leaflet with the medicine. The safety of isotretinoin has been closely monitored throughout its lifecycle, with information for prescribers and patients being updated as significant new data has become available. There are ongoing patient concerns about the safety of isotretinoin. In particular, whether in some cases, the suspected psychiatric and sexual side effects continue after isotretinoin has been stopped. The Commission on Human Medicines has established an independent review of the available evidence by the Isotretinoin Expert Working Group (IEWG).

The IEWG is an independent group of medical and scientific experts, as well as lay representatives and observers from relevant clinical organisations. The IEWG will review the available information on isotretinoin, including the experiences of patients and their families.

The IEWG is holding a series of meetings to consider the available information.

Scope of this review

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) routinely undertakes reviews of the safety of medicines, seeking independent expert advice. The MHRA is responsible for the safety, efficacy and quality of medicines and so this safety review focuses on the regulatory position in the UK.

The terms of reference for the IEWG are:

To evaluate information from all available sources, including relevant stakeholders (patients, patient representatives, healthcare professionals, healthcare organisations, researchers, charity and patient organisations) on psychiatric effects suspected to be associated with isotretinoin. To consider whether regulatory action is required to minimise risk and ensure awareness of the risks. To evaluate information from all available sources, including relevant stakeholders (patients, patient representatives, healthcare professionals, healthcare organisations, researchers, charity and patient organisations) on sexual disorders suspected to be associated with isotretinoin. To consider whether regulatory action is required to minimise risk and ensure awareness of the risks. To consider the impact of the available information on psychiatric effects and sexual disorders on the balance of benefits and risks of isotretinoin. To consider what research could be undertaken to further elucidate any risks and long-term impact of psychiatric effects and sexual disorders and inform risk minimisation measures. To make recommendations to the Commission on Human Medicines to improve the balance of benefits and risks for isotretinoin, to raise awareness of the associated risks and for further research to evaluate the risks.

Membership of the IEWG has been selected from those with relevant expertise in the UK. All members must declare their interests and follow the conflict of interests policy.

Following completion of the review, a report of the IEWG’s conclusions and recommendations will be published on this website and will also be sent to those who have indicated that they would like to receive notifications. It is anticipated that the final report will be published in 2021.

Call for information

We are inviting interested individuals including patients, patient representatives, healthcare professionals, researchers, and organisations to provide their views on the following four questions:

What is your view on the place of isotretinoin in the treatment of acne? We are interested in all views, both positive and negative. What is your view of the risks associated with taking isotretinoin, particularly in relation to potential side effects such as psychiatric effects, including effects on mood or mental health and or sexual dysfunction including the ability to experience sexual pleasure? What is your view on the measures currently in place to reduce the risks associated with isotretinoin? In your opinion, what further measures could be taken to optimise the safe use of isotretinoin and raise awareness of the potential risks?

The call for information will last for 12 weeks (10 November 2020 to 2 February 2021) and every response will be considered by the IEWG.

If you are interested in contributing, you can do this via this secure online form.

If you have already submitted information for the IEWG to consider, you do not need to submit that same information again.

If you are interested in this review and would like to receive notifications, please register your interest by providing your contact details using the same form as the call for information.

We will only use these details to notify you about this review. As outlined in the MHRA’s Data Protection and Privacy Information, your information will not be used or shared in any other way.

Information on opportunities to further contribute to the review will be published on this webpage as they arise and notifications will be sent to individuals who have indicated they wish to receive them.

Reporting suspected side effects to isotretinoin

The MHRA continuously monitors the safety of medicines in the UK using information from various sources including the Yellow Card Scheme.

If you suspect that you have experienced a side effect with use of isotretinoin, we encourage you to submit a report. Anyone in the UK can submit a report to the Yellow Card scheme. Anyone outside the UK should submit a report to the regulatory authority in your country. Submitting reports of suspected side effects through schemes, such as the Yellow Card Scheme, is the most secure way to provide this information. This will ensure your experience is considered within this review and contributes to the ongoing monitoring of the safety of isotretinoin.

You may be interested in this short video to help explain how to submit a Yellow Card report. Please find additional details of the type of information to include in your Yellow Card report which will help support this review here: Guidance to support Yellow Card submissions (MS Word Document, 27.6KB)

We are particularly interested in receiving information about possible psychiatric or sexual side effects. If you have already submitted a Yellow Card report, you do not need to submit a new report, unless you wish to provide additional information which can be used to update your original report.

The Yellow Card reports collect information about a number of different aspects and every report is appreciated.

If you have any questions about this review please contact us at MHRACustomerServices@mhra.gov.uk

