This report of the Commission on Human Medicines Isotretinoin Expert Working Group outlines the data considered, the review process and the resulting recommendations of the review of psychiatric and sexual side effects suspected to be associated with the treatment for severe acne, isotretinoin.

A plain-language summary of the recommendations is also available for anyone who wants to understand the recommendations arising from the expert safety review.

For further information about the review and implementation of the recommendations, see the MHRA website.