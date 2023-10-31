Research and analysis

Report of The Commission on Human Medicines Isotretinoin Implementation Advisory Expert Working Group

Report of Isotretinoin Implementation Advisory Expert Working Group regarding recommendations to strengthen the safe use of isotretinoin, the acne medicine commonly known by brand names Roaccutane and Reticutan.

From:
Commission on Human Medicines and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
31 October 2023

Documents

Details

The Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) and its Isotretinoin Expert Working Group (IEWG) published their independent report in April 2023. A number of recommendations were made with the aim of improving the safety of isotretinoin for the treatment of acne.

The CHM recognised that implementation would require changes in organisational structures, regulatory advice, and clinical care and therefore set up a multi-disciplinary Isotretinoin Implementation Advisory Expert Working Group (IIAEWG), to advise on the best way to implement the recommendations. The IIAEWG was tasked with reporting to the CHM with their suggestions.

This report of the IIAEWG is aimed at all stakeholders involved in the use of isotretinoin, including patients, parents, healthcare professionals, healthcare organisations/providers and regulatory authorities.

For further information about the review and implementation of the recommendations, see the MHRA website.

