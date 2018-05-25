Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency privacy notice

At the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the Agency) we are committed to protecting and respecting your privacy.

This privacy notice describes how we collect and use your personal information, in accordance with the Data Protection Act 2018 and the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) 2016/279.

This Privacy Notice applies to anyone (except staff) whose personal data we might process, for example, members of the public, manufacturers, wholesalers, and other authorities.

If you work for the Agency, please refer to our intranet for details of how we process your personal data – ex-members of staff should contact: dataprotection@mhra.gov.uk.

If you have queries about how the Agency protects and uses your personal data, please contact dataprotection@mhra.gov.uk in the first instance. You may also contact the DHSC Data Protection Officer at data_protection@dhsc.gov.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact us in writing:

Data Protection Officer

MHRA

10 South Colonnade

London

E14 4PU



Or