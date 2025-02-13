Find contracts in technology and research and development with the Ministry of Defence
A list of places to find Defence contracts and funding in the technology and innovative research and development (R&D) space.
Every year the Ministry of Defence (MOD) works with companies and researchers to develop next-generation innovation, technology and digital solutions to support our frontline troops. You can find some of the places we advertise those opportunities on this page. This is not an exhaustive list.
Opportunities outside the technology and innovation space can be found at Procurement at MOD.
To give feedback on this page, please contact the Commercial X team at defcomrcl-comrclx@mod.gov.uk.
Guidance for suppliers new to government
A common way for suppliers to bid for contracts is via online platforms known as frameworks. These have standard terms and processes which make it easier to contract with us. Once you are on a framework you can apply for any advertised opportunities until the framework ends.
The frameworks cover a range of goods and services. Some are ‘dynamic’, which means they can be joined at any time. Others are only open during certain periods, so if you miss the sign up period you will need to wait for it to re-open again.
Current opportunities
Ministry of Defence
|What
|Buying categories
|Open to new entrants
|Register or find out more
|Notes
|Defence Sourcing Portal
|All types of goods and services
|Yes
|Register for Defence Sourcing Portal
|Main source of MOD opportunities
|Neutral Vendor Framework for Innovation (NVFi)
|R&D covering 14 categories from AI to Internet of Things
|Yes
|Register to join the NVFi on Constellia’s website
|Contracts up to £50 million
|R-Cloud: Marketplace for Defence Science and Technology Research
|R&D covering 22 categories from robotics to advanced materials
|Yes
|Register for R-Cloud
|70% of suppliers are smaller businesses – retention of intellectual property is supported
|Analysis for Science and Technology Research in Defence (ASTRID) Framework
|Analysis services covering 12 categories from data science to statistics
|Yes
|Find out more about (ASTRID).
|Framework ends on 8 April 2027
|Serapis Framework
|R&D in C4ISR, space systems, synthetic environments; simulation technology for human capability development
|Yes
|Find out more about Serapis and register interest with lead suppliers
|Targeted at SMEs and academics new to Defence. Framework ends in July 2025
|Weapons Sector Research Framework (WSRF)
|R&D in kinetic effectors; non-kinetic effectors; sensors; architectures
|Yes
|Find out more about Weapons Sector Research Framework and register interest with lead supplier QinetiQ
|Framework ends in March 2025
Crown Commercial Service
|What
|Buying categories
|Open to new entrants
|Register or find out more
|Notes
|Artificial Intelligence Framework
|AI including development and support of AI-enabled solutions
|Yes
|Find out more about the Artificial Intelligence Framework and register for Artificial Intelligence Framework
|Framework ends 4 November 2026
|Automation Marketplace DPS
|Automation technologies including consultancy and licences
|Yes
|Find out more about Automation Marketplace DPS and register for Automation Marketplace DPS
|Agreement ends 15 November 2026
|Spark DPS
|Radical or disruptive emerging technologies
|Yes
|Find out more about Spark DPS and register for Spark DPS
|Agreement ends 15 November 2026
|Cyber Security Services 3
|Cyber security including: penetration testing; incident response; consultancy
|Yes
|Find out more about Cyber Security Services 3 and register for Cyber Security Services 3.
|Agreement ends 14 February 2027
|G-Cloud 14
|Cloud-based computing including: hosting; support; off-the-shelf and pay-as-you-go solutions
|No
|Find out more about G-Cloud 14
|Framework ends 28 April 2026
|Technology Products and Associated Services 2
|Supply of hardware and software including: devices; servers; storage; software licences; accessories.
|No
|Find out more about Technology Products and Associated Services 2
|Framework ends 9 October 2027
|Technology Services 3 + 4
|IT strategy and management including: IT service desk; IT infrastructure support; asset disposal
|No
|Find out more about Technology Services 4 which is in development
|Technology Services 4 due to start March 2025
|Cloud Compute 2
|Core cloud compute including: platform and infrastructure as a service (PaaS and IaaS); auditing, training; enterprise support
|No
|Find out more about Cloud Compute 2
|Framework ends 27 November 2026
|Digital Outcomes 6
|Software/IT research, design and development
|No
|Find out more about Digital Outcomes 6 - CCS
|Framework ends 27 March 2026
|Digital and IT Professional Services
|Professional services including recruitment of digital and IT resources
|No
|Find out more about IT and Professional Services
|Framework ends 16 November 2027. Ministry of Defence contracts only.
|Network Services 3
|Network solutions including: connectivity, teleconferencing, radio and satellite, Internet of Things
|No
|Find out more about Network Services 3
|Big Data and Analytics Framework
|Big data and analytics including bespoke and off-the-shelf solutions
|No
|Find out more about the Big Data and Analytics Framework
GOV.UK
|What
|Buying categories
|Open to new entrants
|Register or find out more
|Notes
|Contracts Finder
|All types of goods and services
|Yes
|No registration needed – search for contracts
|Main source of low value government opportunities.
Funding to prototype an idea or carry out research
Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)
DASA finds and funds exploitable innovation for a safer future.
Innovation partners
-
DASA innovation partners support those with innovative ideas or products that could be of use in Defence to get funding, find contracts, write business cases and get introductions to sponsors.
-
Open call for innovation
-
Submit an innovative idea to improve the defence and security of the UK
-
Your idea could be a concept, product or service, at various levels of maturity.
-
No funding limit but generally up to £250,000
-
Themed competitions
-
Submit a proposal around a specific area of government interest
-
Defence Innovation Loans
-
Get a loan as an SME to develop a mature innovative defence solution into a strong business proposition
-
Loans of up to £1 million
-
Open for proposals all year round
-
Supplier networks and collaboration spaces
Ministry of Defence
Future Capability Innovation team:
-
Future Capability Innovation are sponsors of Futures Lab, a place where academia and industry come together to solve complex MOD challenges.
-
There is an intro session every Monday for new joiners. Find out more and register to join.
Defence Battle Lab:
-
Battle Lab is an online community and physical co-working space in Dorset for business and academia to come together to innovate for Defence.
-
Battle labs can be used to make, test, and trial solutions in collaboration with Defence. Battle labs can also be used to book desks and access meeting rooms.
-
Home Office
Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE):
-
ACE helps government and the police tackle safety and security challenges arising from our growing use of technology.
-
ACE brings hundreds of suppliers and academics together to solve these challenges. It is open to new joiners and is run by QinetiQ.
-
Further information
-
-
Defence and Security Innovation Signposting document with details of 5 organisations that also commission innovative technologies in defence, including details of the technology readiness levels (TRLs) they support.