Find contracts in technology and research and development with the Ministry of Defence

Guidance for suppliers new to government

A common way for suppliers to bid for contracts is via online platforms known as frameworks. These have standard terms and processes which make it easier to contract with us. Once you are on a framework you can apply for any advertised opportunities until the framework ends.

The frameworks cover a range of goods and services. Some are ‘dynamic’, which means they can be joined at any time. Others are only open during certain periods, so if you miss the sign up period you will need to wait for it to re-open again.

Current opportunities

What Buying categories Open to new entrants Register or find out more Notes Contracts Finder All types of goods and services Yes No registration needed – search for contracts Main source of low value government opportunities.

Funding to prototype an idea or carry out research

Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

DASA finds and funds exploitable innovation for a safer future.

Innovation partners

DASA innovation partners support those with innovative ideas or products that could be of use in Defence to get funding, find contracts, write business cases and get introductions to sponsors.

Contact your local innovation partner

Open call for innovation

Submit an innovative idea to improve the defence and security of the UK

Your idea could be a concept, product or service, at various levels of maturity.

No funding limit but generally up to £250,000

Submit your idea

Themed competitions

Submit a proposal around a specific area of government interest

View current themed competitions

Defence Innovation Loans

Get a loan as an SME to develop a mature innovative defence solution into a strong business proposition

Loans of up to £1 million

Open for proposals all year round

View details of defence innovation loans

Supplier networks and collaboration spaces

Ministry of Defence

Future Capability Innovation team:

Future Capability Innovation are sponsors of Futures Lab, a place where academia and industry come together to solve complex MOD challenges.

There is an intro session every Monday for new joiners. Find out more and register to join.

Defence Battle Lab:

Battle Lab is an online community and physical co-working space in Dorset for business and academia to come together to innovate for Defence.

Battle labs can be used to make, test, and trial solutions in collaboration with Defence. Battle labs can also be used to book desks and access meeting rooms.

Apply to join on the Battle Lab website.

Home Office

Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE):

ACE helps government and the police tackle safety and security challenges arising from our growing use of technology.

ACE brings hundreds of suppliers and academics together to solve these challenges. It is open to new joiners and is run by QinetiQ.

Apply to join on their website

