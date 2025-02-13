Guidance

Find contracts in technology and research and development with the Ministry of Defence

A list of places to find Defence contracts and funding in the technology and innovative research and development (R&D) space.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
13 February 2025

Every year the Ministry of Defence (MOD) works with companies and researchers to develop next-generation innovation, technology and digital solutions to support our frontline troops. You can find some of the places we advertise those opportunities on this page. This is not an exhaustive list.

Opportunities outside the technology and innovation space can be found at Procurement at MOD.

To give feedback on this page, please contact the Commercial X team at defcomrcl-comrclx@mod.gov.uk.

Guidance for suppliers new to government

A common way for suppliers to bid for contracts is via online platforms known as frameworks. These have standard terms and processes which make it easier to contract with us. Once you are on a framework you can apply for any advertised opportunities until the framework ends. 

The frameworks cover a range of goods and services. Some are ‘dynamic’, which means they can be joined at any time. Others are only open during certain periods, so if you miss the sign up period you will need to wait for it to re-open again.

Current opportunities

Ministry of Defence

What Buying categories Open to new entrants Register or find out more Notes
Defence Sourcing Portal All types of goods and services Yes Register for Defence Sourcing Portal Main source of MOD opportunities
Neutral Vendor Framework for Innovation (NVFi) R&D covering 14 categories from AI to Internet of Things Yes Register to join the NVFi on Constellia’s website Contracts up to £50 million
R-Cloud: Marketplace for Defence Science and Technology Research R&D covering 22 categories from robotics to advanced materials Yes Register for R-Cloud 70% of suppliers are smaller businesses – retention of intellectual property is supported
Analysis for Science and Technology Research in Defence (ASTRID) Framework Analysis services covering 12 categories from data science to statistics Yes Find out more about (ASTRID). Framework ends on 8 April 2027
Serapis Framework R&D in C4ISR, space systems, synthetic environments; simulation technology for human capability development Yes Find out more about Serapis and register interest with lead suppliers Targeted at SMEs and academics new to Defence. Framework ends in July 2025
Weapons Sector Research Framework (WSRF) R&D in kinetic effectors; non-kinetic effectors; sensors; architectures Yes Find out more about Weapons Sector Research Framework and register interest with lead supplier QinetiQ Framework ends in March 2025

Crown Commercial Service

What Buying categories Open to new entrants Register or find out more Notes
Artificial Intelligence Framework AI including development and support of AI-enabled solutions Yes Find out more about the Artificial Intelligence Framework and register for Artificial Intelligence Framework Framework ends 4 November 2026
Automation Marketplace DPS Automation technologies including consultancy and licences Yes Find out more about Automation Marketplace DPS and register for Automation Marketplace DPS Agreement ends 15 November 2026
Spark DPS Radical or disruptive emerging technologies Yes Find out more about Spark DPS and register for Spark DPS Agreement ends 15 November 2026
Cyber Security Services 3 Cyber security including: penetration testing; incident response; consultancy Yes Find out more about Cyber Security Services 3 and register for Cyber Security Services 3. Agreement ends 14 February 2027
G-Cloud 14 Cloud-based computing including: hosting; support; off-the-shelf and pay-as-you-go solutions No Find out more about G-Cloud 14 Framework ends 28 April 2026
Technology Products and Associated Services 2 Supply of hardware and software including: devices; servers; storage; software licences; accessories. No Find out more about Technology Products and Associated Services 2 Framework ends 9 October 2027
Technology Services 3 + 4 IT strategy and management including: IT service desk; IT infrastructure support; asset disposal No Find out more about Technology Services 4 which is in development Technology Services 4 due to start March 2025
Cloud Compute 2 Core cloud compute including: platform and infrastructure as a service (PaaS and IaaS); auditing, training; enterprise support No Find out more about Cloud Compute 2 Framework ends 27 November 2026
Digital Outcomes 6 Software/IT research, design and development No Find out more about Digital Outcomes 6 - CCS Framework ends 27 March 2026
Digital and IT Professional Services Professional services including recruitment of digital and IT resources No Find out more about IT and Professional Services Framework ends 16 November 2027. Ministry of Defence contracts only.
Network Services 3 Network solutions including: connectivity, teleconferencing, radio and satellite, Internet of Things No Find out more about Network Services 3  
Big Data and Analytics Framework Big data and analytics including bespoke and off-the-shelf solutions No Find out more about the Big Data and Analytics Framework  

GOV.UK

What Buying categories Open to new entrants Register or find out more Notes
Contracts Finder All types of goods and services Yes No registration needed – search for contracts Main source of low value government opportunities.

Funding to prototype an idea or carry out research

Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

DASA finds and funds exploitable innovation for a safer future.

Innovation partners

  • DASA innovation partners support those with innovative ideas or products that could be of use in Defence to get funding, find contracts, write business cases and get introductions to sponsors.

  • Contact your local innovation partner

Open call for innovation 

  • Submit an innovative idea to improve the defence and security of the UK

  • Your idea could be a concept, product or service, at various levels of maturity.

  • No funding limit but generally up to £250,000

  • Submit your idea

Themed competitions

Defence Innovation Loans 

  • Get a loan as an SME to develop a mature innovative defence solution into a strong business proposition 

  • Loans of up to £1 million 

  • Open for proposals all year round

  • View details of defence innovation loans

Supplier networks and collaboration spaces

Ministry of Defence

Future Capability Innovation team:

Defence Battle Lab:

  • Battle Lab is an online community and physical co-working space in Dorset for business and academia to come together to innovate for Defence.

  • Battle labs can be used to make, test, and trial solutions in collaboration with Defence. Battle labs can also be used to book desks and access meeting rooms.

  • Apply to join on the Battle Lab website.

Home Office

Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE):

  • ACE helps government and the police tackle safety and security challenges arising from our growing use of technology.

  • ACE brings hundreds of suppliers and academics together to solve these challenges. It is open to new joiners and is run by QinetiQ.

  • Apply to join on their website

Further information

Updates to this page

Published 13 February 2025

