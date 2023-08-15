Ministry of Defence Commercial - Commercial X
Information for suppliers about Commercial X in the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Commercial X acquires innovative military capability which creates advantage and increases value to Defence.
Commercial X will change MOD procurement processes by focussing on digital solutions.
Commercial X officers:
- use new freedoms and a different approach to risk to create innovative commercial approaches
- develop alternative routes to market and encourage approaches from small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)
- share best practice
Commercial X is working with suppliers to address entry barriers to MOD for SMEs.
Why Commercial X exists
Technology is developing at pace and Defence needs to adopt commercial approaches that can exploit changing technology. Commercial X promotes this with:
- new freedoms to operate
- simpler governance
- redesigned processes
- supporting technology
- a team of commercial officers trained to operate within this model
How Commercial X works
Commercial X will bring new technologies to users faster. It will speed up delivery and ensure that front line forces have the technology they need to meet changing requirements. Commercial X will also expand delivered technology across Defence and make it part of the MOD’s new Digital backbone.
How to get involved as a supplier
Email: DefComrcl-ComrclX@mod.uk