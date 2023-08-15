Ministry of Defence Commercial - Commercial X

Commercial X acquires innovative military capability which creates advantage and increases value to Defence​.

Commercial X will change MOD procurement processes by focussing on digital solutions.

Commercial X officers:

use new freedoms and a different approach to risk to create innovative commercial approaches

develop alternative routes to market and encourage approaches from small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)

share best practice

Commercial X is working with suppliers to address entry barriers to MOD for SMEs.

Why Commercial X exists

Technology is developing at pace and Defence needs to adopt commercial approaches that can exploit changing technology. Commercial X promotes this with:

new freedoms to operate

simpler governance

redesigned processes

supporting technology

a team of commercial officers trained to operate within this model

How Commercial X works

Commercial X will bring new technologies to users faster. It will speed up delivery and ensure that front line forces have the technology they need to meet changing requirements. Commercial X will also expand delivered technology across Defence and make it part of the MOD’s new Digital backbone.

How to get involved as a supplier

