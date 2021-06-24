Guidance

Competition: Defence Innovation Loans

Loans of up to £1.6m with a below market interest rate of 7.4% per annum to help convert your mature defence innovation into a strong business proposition for defence procurement

Defence and Security Accelerator and Ministry of Defence
24 June 2021

Competition Document: Defence Innovation Loan

Defence Innovation Loan FAQs

Defence Innovation Loan - Terms and Conditions

Proposals must be submitted via the DASA submission service. If you are not already registered to use this portal, you can register here. We recommend you use a Google Chrome browser when accessing the Enterprise Collaboration Service.

For more information on the Defence Innovation Loan Competition and how to apply for funding, please read the Competition Document: Defence Innovation Loans above.

Published 24 June 2021

