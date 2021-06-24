Competition: Defence Innovation Loans
Loans of up to £1.6m with a below market interest rate of 7.4% per annum to help convert your mature defence innovation into a strong business proposition for defence procurement
Documents
Details
Proposals must be submitted via the DASA submission service. If you are not already registered to use this portal, you can register here. We recommend you use a Google Chrome browser when accessing the Enterprise Collaboration Service.
For more information on the Defence Innovation Loan Competition and how to apply for funding, please read the Competition Document: Defence Innovation Loans above.