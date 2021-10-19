Exemptions from managed quarantine for compassionate reasons

This page covers information on compassionate exemptions from the requirement to enter a Managed Quarantine Facility only.

See information on medical exemptions from managed quarantine, exemptions for unaccompanied minors, medical exemptions from having to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and job-related exemptions.

Compassionate exemptions from Managed Quarantine

In extremely limited circumstances, where it is not possible to accommodate a visit to a severely ill or dying, relative or member of your household from within a Managed Quarantine Facility (MQF), you may be eligible for a compassionate exemption.

You will need to supply evidence, including from the hospice or medical facility that you will be visiting.

Who exemptions apply to

Exemptions will only apply to the individual making the application.

If you are travelling with a child (someone who is under 18) and you are granted an exemption, the child will still be required to enter managed quarantine with another parent, guardian or appropriate adult who has travelled as part of your group.

If you are travelling with a child and there is no other parent, guardian or appropriate adult in your group, your child may be eligible for an exemption from managed quarantine.

If you are not granted an exemption

If you are not granted a compassionate exemption you will be required to enter an MQF upon arrival in the UK.

You may request an administrative review of a decision not to grant an exemption request, at any time, including during your stay in the MQF.

If you wish to request an administrative review, please send an email to MQS_new_Exemptions@dhsc.gov.uk clearly indicating that you are requesting a review and provide a reason for why you think the initial decision was incorrect, as well as any additional evidence you might have. Please also include the reference number of your initial request.

If you are granted an exemption

If you are granted a compassionate exemption, you must:

quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days (the day you arrive in England is day 0), or longer if you test positive for COVID-19

provide the names of household members at the address where you intend to quarantine - everyone in the household in which you are quarantining must also isolate for the full quarantine period

take a day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 test

You must book a day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 testing package through CTM. Select the option of ‘Exemption from Quarantine Hotel’.

When you receive your day 2 and day 8 test kits, you must send the 11-character test kit barcode to MQS_new_Exemptions@dhsc.gov.uk.

You will still need to complete the passenger locator form. When you arrive in England, you must travel directly to the location you are going to quarantine at. You cannot use public transport to travel to your place of quarantine.

When quarantining in an alternative location, anyone else living in your household or the same location as you will also be required to quarantine for the full quarantine period, although they will not be required to take the day 2 and 8 tests. See more information on the requirements when granted an exemption.

How and when to apply for an exemption

You should wherever possible finish and submit your application for an exemption at least 14 days ahead of travel so the evidence can be assessed, and a decision reached on your application. The circumstances might mean that is not possible, but if you do not apply for an exemption 14 days before travel, it may not be possible to consider it in advance of travel and in those circumstances, you will need to book and pay to enter an MQF on arrival. Please be aware that more complex cases may take longer to consider.

To apply for a compassionate exemption, you must email MQS_New_Exemptions@dhsc.gov.uk and provide the following details, in addition to any medical evidence confirming the reason for the compassionate exemption request:

names, dates of birth and addresses for those applying for an exemption

planned travel dates

current location (city and country) and which UK port of entry you wish to travel to;

reason for leaving the UK (please include dates)

reason for travelling back to the UK

Once you have sent your initial email, you will receive an automated response with a list of questions that you’ll need to answer and attach your medical evidence to (including information from your health care provider). Your responses are used to assess your application.

If you send multiple emails you risk delaying your application.

Please check your email junk or spam folder for responses.

Circumstances not covered by this guidance

If you are intending to travel to the UK in the next 14 days and are facing a set of circumstances that are not covered by this guidance, use the following email addresses for enquiries relating to: