Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for personal assistants

NHS Test and Trace is making weekly COVID-19 testing available to personal assistants working in adult social care in England.

For testing purposes, a ‘personal assistant’ is someone who is directly employed by an individual (or self-employed) to provide care and support to enable them to live as independently as possible. This care could include support in the home, or to go out into the community.

Personal assistants will be eligible for testing if they provide care that requires them to come within 2 metres of an adult over the age of 18 who they support.

Personal assistants will be responsible for ordering test kits every 28 days – or an employer can order test kits for their personal assistant.

Webinars

For more information, you can join our live webinars. These will be hosted from the week beginning 15 February.

The live webinars will:

talk you through the end-to-end process for personal assistant testing

include a live question and answer session with the personal assistant team, who will be happy to answer your questions

Summary: testing for personal assistants

About the service

The service involves weekly testing of all personal assistants working in adult social care.

Personal assistants should order tests every 28 days for themselves, or an employer can order them for their personal assistant.

Four tests are delivered for each personal assistant to their selected delivery address for a 28-day testing cycle.

Every 7 days a personal assistant should take a test, register it online, and return it by post.

Personal assistants will receive their results in 48 hours by email and text message (SMS).

Why testing is important

Testing:

identifies homecare workers who currently have COVID-19 so they are able to self-isolate if positive

protects those receiving care from infection passed to them by homecare workers who are confirmed positive

prevents and controls the spread of the virus by identifying asymptomatic cases

Eligibility

You’re eligible as a personal assistant if:

you’re directly employed by an individual (or self-employed) to provide care and support to enable them to live as independently as possible

the care you provide requires you to come within 2 metres of an adult over the age of 18 that you support

If you believe you match these criteria, follow the guidance below on ordering test kits, sign up for the webinars and call 119 for any assistance.

If you’re not eligible right now

We’re working hard to increase our testing capacity, develop new technologies and reach more people.

Your involvement: personal assistants

If you are a ‘personal assistant’ (for testing purposes, defined as someone who is directly employed by an individual (or self-employed) to provide care and support to enable them to live as independently as possible), your key responsibilities are to:

attend a webinar to understand the process

order PCR test kits for yourself every 28-day testing cycle

conduct one PCR test weekly on the same day each week

register your tests as soon as you have completed them each week

return your test kits at a Royal Mail priority post box on the same day that you take the test one hour before the collection time

if you test positive: isolate, notify your employer and provide contacts to NHS Track and Trace – after testing positive, you do not need to test again for 90 days unless you become symptomatic

regardless of your result, continue following all infection prevention and control measures such as wearing personal protective equipment ( PPE ), washing your hands and socially distancing where possible, even if you or the people you care for have had the vaccine

Summary of testing for personal assistants

Personal assistant or employer orders 4 PCR test kits every 28 days Personal assistant or employer takes delivery of test kits Personal assistant undertakes their own swabs using test kit on the same day each week Personal assistant registers test kit online Personal assistant returns test kit on the same day of testing via their nearest priority post box one hour before collection time Personal assistant receives results via email and text message (SMS) Repeats process every week

If you have any queries with any of the steps please call the national coronavirus contact centre on 119.

End-to-end process: personal assistants

Ordering test kits

Personal assistants or the individual employer are responsible for ordering test kits.

Personal assistants or the individual employer must decide the address their test kits are delivered to. You may want to use a different address if you’re unlikely to be home when the delivery arrives (within 48 hours).

Personal assistants must order 4 PCR test kits within the same order. To do so, the ‘add another person’ section needs to be repeated 3 times so that 4 kits are ordered. This is vital as you cannot place another order of test kits for 14 days following an order.

Once you have placed an order, you will receive 4 confirmatory emails from the following email address: organisation.coronavirus.testing@notifications.service.gov.uk

If you have any issues ordering test kits, please call 119.

Delivery and preparation

Please ensure someone is available to accept the delivery of test kits at your chosen delivery address. Test kits are typically delivered within 48 hours.

Before testing be sure to:

read this guidance (‘Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for personal assistants’)

read guidance included with your test kit

watch the instructional video for self-swabbing

Using the test kits

Personal assistants will conduct a combined throat and nose self-swab for the test.

Follow the instructional video on how to do a throat and nasal swab

Always leave 7 days between tests where possible.

If possible, please continue testing while on holiday (in the UK) or off work due to an illness not related to coronavirus.

After testing positive, you do not need to test again for 90 days unless you become symptomatic.

Registering test kits

Each week you should register your test after you have completed your test.

To register a test kit:

Go to Register a home test kit Enter your order ID number – you will find this 10-digit order ID at the top of the confirmation email you received when your test kit was ordered Enter your name and date of birth Enter or scan your Royal Mail barcode (you will find the barcode on the right-hand side of the label) Enter or scan the test kit barcode (please enter carefully and do not copy and paste). You will find barcodes inside the home test kit, either attached to the plastic vial, biohazard bag or return box. Please note these are different from your pre-paid Royal Mail return package barcode on your box Select the date and time you’ll take your coronavirus test. If you’ve already taken the coronavirus test, tell us the date and time you took it Check your answers Receive confirmation of registration via email

If there are any problems with registering a test kit, please call 119.

Returning test kits

Each test kit contains a pink pre-paid return label. Please attach these to the delivery packaging next to the security seal. If there is no label in the kit please check in the box that the kits were delivered in. If additional support is needed, please call 119.

Only use a Royal Mail priority post box to return your test kit. The post box will have a ‘priority box’ label on the front and one of the regional NHS logos. Please do not enter any Post Office with the kit.

To ensure samples reach the laboratories in time:

post the kit at least one hour before the last collection time to ensure that is not missed

find your nearest priority post box and collection times in advance of testing – tests should be posted on the day they are completed

Some post boxes do not collect post on Sundays, so check if there is a collection available before testing on a Sunday.

Receiving results

The person tested will receive:

an email

a text message (if a mobile phone number was provided at registration)

The results will also include guidance on next steps for the person tested.

Personal assistants should inform their employer of a positive result immediately so that they can protect others that the care worker may have come into contact with at work.

Find out more about what to do when you get your results

Find out about Statutory Sick Pay ( SSP ) for personal assistants who have to self-isolate

Weekly retesting

After you have completed your first round of testing, you should continue to test on the same day each week. If you have tested positive, you do not need to retest for 90 days.

day 1: conduct test on day of planned testing

day 1: register test online

day 1: post completed test kit in priority post box

day 3 to 5: receive result

repeat testing process every 7 days

If you receive a positive test result, please stay or return home and inform your line manager.

Support available

Operational support for personal assistants

If a personal assistant tests positive or is instructed to isolate, their individual employer or somebody on their behalf should try to organise different arrangements. This is why contingency plans for the individual employers are so important (see guidance on developing a contingency plan). For example, it may be that another PA is willing and able to take on further work to provide the individual with the care and support they need.

In cases where arrangements cannot be put in place to provide the individual employers with the care and support they need, the PA or somebody on their behalf should contact the local authority or clinical commissioning group immediately. They will support the individual employer in developing a temporary plan to ensure individuals’ needs are met, while you are self-isolating.

PAs are entitled to claim free PPE from their local authority or local resilience forum.

Financial support for personal assistants

Directly employed personal assistants may also be entitled to Statutory Sick Pay ( SSP ) if they are self-isolating or are unwell. SSP is paid from the date they sell-isolate. You will need to speak to your individual employer.

If a personal assistant needs to self-isolate, they may be entitled to a £500 payment via their local authority whether they are employed or self-employed. Find out more about claiming financial support under the Test and Trace Support Payment scheme.

Local authorities, at their discretion, may also meet the costs of self-isolation through the Infection Control Fund ( ICF ). However, if a PA is receiving their full wage from their employer through the ICF , they will not be eligible for the NHS Test and Trace Support Payment scheme.

Find your local authority contact details for social care support

More help and guidance

Coronavirus test tutorial for care homes with Dr Sarah Jarvis

Step-by-step guide for PAs to register their test kits after completing a test

Step 1: Go to Register a home test kit

Step 2: Enter your order ID found at the top of your confirmation email

Step 3: Enter the personal assistant’s name

Step 4: Enter the personal assistant’s date of birth

Step 5: Enter the Royal Mail barcode found within your test kit

Step 6: Scan or enter one of your unique test kit barcodes found on either the plastic tube, plastic bag or return box

Step 7: Select the date and time the personal assistant has taken or plans to take the test

Step 8: Check your answers

Step 9: Complete the security check

Step 10: Complete registration

Your test will have now been registered.

The confirmation page also allows you to register more test kits should you need to.