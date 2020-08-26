Guidance

Organisation testing registration: record of users

Guidance and spreadsheet to record the details of up to 50 people who you've tested for coronavirus on that day.

Record-keeping spreadsheet

https://organisations.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/static/Register-organisation-test-template.xlsx

Unique Organisation Number (UON) and multiple registration guidance

Unique Organisation Number (UON) and multiple registration guidance

PDF, 935KB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

You can register up to 50 tests using the record-keeping spreadsheet. If you are registering more than 50 tests at a time, you will need to complete more than one spreadsheet.

You should complete separate spreadsheets for staff and non-staff in your organisation.

The guidance provides information on completing and uploading the record-keeping spreadsheet.

