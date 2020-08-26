Organisation testing registration: record of users
Guidance and spreadsheet to record the details of up to 50 people who you've tested for coronavirus on that day.
Documents
Details
You can register up to 50 tests using the record-keeping spreadsheet. If you are registering more than 50 tests at a time, you will need to complete more than one spreadsheet.
You should complete separate spreadsheets for staff and non-staff in your organisation.
The guidance provides information on completing and uploading the record-keeping spreadsheet.
Published 26 August 2020