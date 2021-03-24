Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for adult social care settings

Testing for COVID-19 in adult social care (ASC) is crucial to help protect those who receive care and adult social care staff. Testing programmes identify people who may unknowingly have the virus, enabling those who test positive and their contacts to self-isolate and break the chain of transmission.

Testing is an important part of the approach to help protect those in adult social care services, alongside infection control measures and proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Vaccination offers vital protection, but no vaccine is 100% effective, and importantly we do not yet know if being vaccinated prevents transmission of the disease. Therefore, testing and other infection control measures must continue to be used together to help keep care home residents, those who receive care and staff safe.

We are continuously reviewing our testing strategy for adult social care in light of the latest evidence and available testing.

Please see the following testing guidance for a range of specific adult social care settings: