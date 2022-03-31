Infection prevention and control in adult social care: COVID-19 supplement
Sets out how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in adult social care settings in England. This guidance applies from 4 April 2022.
Applies to England
The guidance is to be used to support the response to COVID-19. It applies to adult social care settings and services in England from 4 April 2022. It should be read with the infection prevention and control (IPC) resource for adult social care, which should be used as a basis for any IPC response.
This supplement should also be read with the adult social care testing guidance, which details the testing regimes for all staff, as well as any resident and outbreak testing where applicable.
The guidance is for people responsible for setting and maintaining standards of IPC within adult social care in England, such as care managers.