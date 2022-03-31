Infection prevention and control in adult social care: COVID-19 supplement

The guidance is to be used to support the response to COVID-19. It applies to adult social care settings and services in England from 4 April 2022. It should be read with the infection prevention and control ( IPC ) resource for adult social care, which should be used as a basis for any IPC response.

This supplement should also be read with the adult social care testing guidance, which details the testing regimes for all staff, as well as any resident and outbreak testing where applicable.