Infection prevention and control in adult social care settings
Infection prevention and control (IPC) principles for adult social care settings in England, to be used with guidance on managing specific infections. This guidance applies from 4 April 2022.
Applies to England
This document sets out general IPC principles to be used in combination with guidance on managing specific infections. See the COVID-19 supplement.
It is for people responsible for setting and maintaining standards of IPC within adult social care in England, such as care managers.