Infection prevention and control in adult social care settings

Infection prevention and control (IPC) principles for adult social care settings in England, to be used with guidance on managing specific infections. This guidance applies from 4 April 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care
31 March 2022

Applies to England

Infection prevention and control: resource for adult social care

Infection prevention and control: quick guide for care workers

This document sets out general IPC principles to be used in combination with guidance on managing specific infections. See the COVID-19 supplement.

It is for people responsible for setting and maintaining standards of IPC within adult social care in England, such as care managers.

