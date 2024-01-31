Guidance

Infection prevention and control in adult social care: acute respiratory infection

Infection prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of viral acute respiratory infections (ARIs), including COVID-19, in adult social care settings.

From:
UK Health Security Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
31 January 2024

Applies to England

Documents

Infection prevention and control (IPC) in adult social care: acute respiratory infection (ARI)

HTML

PPE requirements when caring for a person with suspected or confirmed acute respiratory infection (ARI)

Ref: UKHSA publications gateway number GOV-15953

PDF, 169 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@ukhsa.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

PPE requirements when caring for a person with suspected or confirmed acute respiratory infection (ARI): text equivalent of poster

HTML

Details

This guidance sets out the measures that can help to reduce the spread of viral acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, in adult social care settings in England.

It applies to:

  • adult social care providers
  • managers of adult social care services
  • adult social care staff

The guidance also contains information that is relevant to:

  • local authorities
  • NHS services
  • service users
  • personal assistants
  • unpaid carers
  • visitors in adult social care settings and services

This ARI supplement should be read alongside infection prevention and control (IPC) resource for adult social care

Published 31 January 2024