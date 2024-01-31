Infection prevention and control in adult social care: acute respiratory infection
Infection prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of viral acute respiratory infections (ARIs), including COVID-19, in adult social care settings.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance sets out the measures that can help to reduce the spread of viral acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, in adult social care settings in England.
It applies to:
- adult social care providers
- managers of adult social care services
- adult social care staff
The guidance also contains information that is relevant to:
- local authorities
- NHS services
- service users
- personal assistants
- unpaid carers
- visitors in adult social care settings and services
This ARI supplement should be read alongside infection prevention and control (IPC) resource for adult social care