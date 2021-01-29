Guidance

Instructions for COVID-19 self-test

Follow the instructions to understand how to safely test yourself for coronavirus (COVID-19) and report your result.

Published 29 January 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

COVID-19 self-test instructions

PDF, 380KB, 20 pages

COVID-19 self-test instructions: easy read

PDF, 4.49MB, 16 pages

COVID-19 self-test instructions: large print

PDF, 482KB, 24 pages

Details

These instructions explain how to:

  • prepare the test
  • collect a sample from yourself or a child
  • process the sample
  • read and report the result

Follow the instructions carefully or the test might show an incorrect result.

After completing the test, report your result.

You can also watch a video demonstration of how to take the test.

