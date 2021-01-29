Instructions for COVID-19 self-test
Follow the instructions to understand how to safely test yourself for coronavirus (COVID-19) and report your result.
Documents
Details
These instructions explain how to:
- prepare the test
- collect a sample from yourself or a child
- process the sample
- read and report the result
Follow the instructions carefully or the test might show an incorrect result.
After completing the test, report your result.
You can also watch a video demonstration of how to take the test.
Published 29 January 2021