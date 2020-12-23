COVID-19 self-test help

Some people are being asked to self-test for COVID-19 to help them stay safe and stop the spread of the virus. This is a new service and you will be contacted if you are being offered a rapid self-test kit.

Self-test instructions

You must follow the instructions in your self-test booklet. You can also watch a video demonstration of how to take the test.

Report your result

You will be told how to report your result when you are given your test kit.

Reporting your result helps the NHS monitor the spread of the virus, reduces transmission, supports communities and helps to save lives.

If you have COVID-19

Find out what to do if you test positive including government guidance for self-isolation.