Contact MHRA

Published 28 May 2014
Last updated 20 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Customer Services

10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU

View a map showing our location

Main Telephone (weekdays 9:00 -17:00): 020 3080 6000

Fax: 0203 118 9803

info@mhra.gov.uk

See our customer charter (PDF, 48.9KB, 1 page)

To to reproduce or re-use any MHRA material see our guidance.

Contacting us during the coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Please get in touch with us by phone or email rather than by post during the response period.

See our statement about our services and getting in touch.

We have also issued specific advice about using our Yellow Card service.

Enquiries about the period from 1 January 2021

For enquiries relating to the Agency’s planning and procedures from 1 January 2021, see the below email contacts.

Importing and exporting

Marketing authorisations, variations and licensing guidance

Medicines for children

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory and pharmacovigilance submissions

Medical devices

NIBSC

News centre

Press enquiries: 020 3080 7651

Out of hours: 07770 446 189

newscentre@mhra.gov.uk

Accounts receivable

Telephone: 020 3080 6533

sales.invoices@mhra.gov.uk

Accounts payable

Suppliers:

  • A to F – 0203 080 7166
  • G to L – 0203 080 6720
  • M to Z – 0203 080 7111

Accounts.Payable@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical trials of medicines

If you are checking the status of a clinical trial submission, have a general clinical trial query or a technical query regarding an application you have submitted or plan to make:

Telephone (weekdays 8:30-16:30): 020 3080 6456

clintrialhelpline@mhra.gov.uk

Defective medicines reporting centre

Email: dmrc@mhra.gov.uk

Report a defective medicine through the Yellow Card Scheme

DMRC (office hours) 020 3080 6574 (08:45 to 16:45 Monday to Friday)

DMRC (out of hours) 07795 641 532 (urgent outside of normal working hours, at weekends or on public holidays)

Medical Devices

For medical device enquiries relating to:

  • Regulatory advice
  • Classification or borderline
  • Clinical investigations for devices

Contact: devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk

For enquiries relating to compliance issues for medical devices contact: Devices.compliance@mhra.gov.uk

Medical devices adverse incident centre

Enquiries about reporting adverse incidents involving medical devices

Telephone: 020 3080 7080

Report a problem with a medical device via the Yellow Card Scheme

Medicines enforcement

Enquiries about potential illegal dealings with medicines

Telephone (weekdays 9:00-17:00): 020 3080 6330

Telephone (out-of-hours emergency): 020 3080 6701

Email: casereferrals@mhra.gov.uk

Report suspected counterfeit medicines via the Yellow Card Scheme.

Telephone: 020 3080 6330

Email: counterfeit@mhra.gov.uk

Manufacturer and wholesale dealer licences (medicines)

Enquiries about applications for licences and registrations covering manufacturing, wholesaling, brokering and importing of medicines and active substances

Telephone: 020 3080 6844

Email: pcl@mhra.gov.uk

MHRA medicines portal helpdesk

Telephone: 020 3080 7100

portal.manager@mhra.gov.uk

Regulatory information service (RIS)

RIS acts as the single main point of contact for marketing authorisation holders of medicines and their representatives.

Telephone (weekdays 9:00 -17:00): 020 3080 7400

New licence applications : RIS.NA@mhra.gov.uk

Variations: variationqueries@mhra.gov.uk

PLPI (all application types): RIS.PLPI@mhra.gov.uk

Whistleblower referrals

Please contact the whistleblowing section if you are reporting on issues as an employee, ex-employee or third-party employee of the company or organisation in question.

Email: whistleblower@mhra.gov.uk

Telephone: 020 3080 6447

All other enquiries about potential illegal dealings should go to Medicines Enforcement.

Enquiries about applications and registrations for Distance Selling Logo

Email: dsl@mhra.gov.uk

Submission enquiries

Enquiries to our Information Processing Unit about how to send regulatory submissions to the agency and validation issues.

Email IPUenquiries@mhra.gov.uk

