Guidance
Contact MHRA
How to contact MHRA for specific services or enquiries.
Customer Services
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
View a map showing our location
Main Telephone (weekdays 9:00 -17:00): 020 3080 6000
Fax: 0203 118 9803
See our
To to reproduce or re-use any MHRA material see our guidance.
Contacting us during the coronavirus (COVID-19) response
Please get in touch with us by phone or email rather than by post during the response period.
See our statement about our services and getting in touch.
We have also issued specific advice about using our Yellow Card service.
Enquiries about the period from 1 January 2021
For enquiries relating to the Agency’s planning and procedures from 1 January 2021, see the below email contacts.
Importing and exporting
- To check the suitability of your qualifications/professional body membership: GDP.Inspectorate@mhra.gov.uk
- Queries on importing of investigational medical products (IMPs) from approval countries: gmpinspectorate@mhra.gov.uk
- Queries on exporting active substances manufactured in the UK: gmpinspectorate@mhra.gov.uk
Marketing authorisations, variations and licensing guidance
- Instructions on how to apply for an MHRA-allocated company number, for converting PDNs to UK PILs plpi@mhra.gov.uk
- Queries on handling of decentralised and mutual recognition procedures RIS.NA@mhra.gov.uk
- Queries on orphan medicines and orphan designation orphan@mhra.gov.uk
- Queries on converting centrally authorised products to UK marketing authorisations: IPU.enquiries@mhra.gov.uk
- Queries on packaging and patient information leaflets: patient.information@mhra.gov.uk
Medicines for children
- For general enquiries about paediatric submissions including PIP and waiver applications, modification procedures, and compliance checks: ukpip@mhra.gov.uk
- Submitting a cover letter or final assessment report: paediatricstudies@mhra.gov.uk
- General enquiries on medicines for children: specialpopulationsunit@mhra.gov.uk
Pharmacovigilance
- For general enquiries about pharmacovigilance procedures: pharmacovigilanceservice@mhra.gov.uk
Regulatory and pharmacovigilance submissions
- Queries around UK QPPV, UK PSMF and the establishment of pharmacovigilance systems: qpvpinspectors@mhra.gov.uk
- Queries around submission of Type IA variations: variationqueries@mhra.gov.uk
Medical devices
- For general device queries: devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk
- For device registration queries : device.registrations@mhra.gov.uk
NIBSC
- Information about interim arrangements for some biological products: cpb@nibsc.org
- Queries on biological reference materials: standards@nibsc.org
News centre
Press enquiries: 020 3080 7651
Out of hours: 07770 446 189
Accounts receivable
Telephone: 020 3080 6533
Accounts payable
Suppliers:
- A to F – 0203 080 7166
- G to L – 0203 080 6720
- M to Z – 0203 080 7111
Clinical trials of medicines
If you are checking the status of a clinical trial submission, have a general clinical trial query or a technical query regarding an application you have submitted or plan to make:
Telephone (weekdays 8:30-16:30): 020 3080 6456
Defective medicines reporting centre
Email: dmrc@mhra.gov.uk
Report a defective medicine through the Yellow Card Scheme
DMRC (office hours) 020 3080 6574 (08:45 to 16:45 Monday to Friday)
DMRC (out of hours) 07795 641 532 (urgent outside of normal working hours, at weekends or on public holidays)
Medical Devices
For medical device enquiries relating to:
- Regulatory advice
- Classification or borderline
- Clinical investigations for devices
Contact: devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk
For enquiries relating to compliance issues for medical devices contact: Devices.compliance@mhra.gov.uk
Medical devices adverse incident centre
Enquiries about reporting adverse incidents involving medical devices
Telephone: 020 3080 7080
Report a problem with a medical device via the Yellow Card Scheme
Medicines enforcement
Enquiries about potential illegal dealings with medicines
Telephone (weekdays 9:00-17:00): 020 3080 6330
Telephone (out-of-hours emergency): 020 3080 6701
Email: casereferrals@mhra.gov.uk
Report suspected counterfeit medicines via the Yellow Card Scheme.
Telephone: 020 3080 6330
Email: counterfeit@mhra.gov.uk
Manufacturer and wholesale dealer licences (medicines)
Enquiries about applications for licences and registrations covering manufacturing, wholesaling, brokering and importing of medicines and active substances
Telephone: 020 3080 6844
Email: pcl@mhra.gov.uk
MHRA medicines portal helpdesk
Telephone: 020 3080 7100
Regulatory information service (RIS)
RIS acts as the single main point of contact for marketing authorisation holders of medicines and their representatives.
Telephone (weekdays 9:00 -17:00): 020 3080 7400
New licence applications : RIS.NA@mhra.gov.uk
Variations: variationqueries@mhra.gov.uk
PLPI (all application types): RIS.PLPI@mhra.gov.uk
Whistleblower referrals
Please contact the whistleblowing section if you are reporting on issues as an employee, ex-employee or third-party employee of the company or organisation in question.
Email: whistleblower@mhra.gov.uk
Telephone: 020 3080 6447
All other enquiries about potential illegal dealings should go to Medicines Enforcement.
Distance Selling Logo
Enquiries about applications and registrations for Distance Selling Logo
Email: dsl@mhra.gov.uk
Submission enquiries
Enquiries to our Information Processing Unit about how to send regulatory submissions to the agency and validation issues.
Email IPUenquiries@mhra.gov.uk
Last updated 20 March 2020 + show all updates
-
Added information about MHRA services and using email or telephone to contact us during the coronavirus (COVID-19) response period.
-
Change of Accounts payable supplier contact phone numbers.
-
Added a section on contacts for EU exit no deal enquiries.
-
Added new contact details for Medical Devices.
-
Added contact details for submission enquiries.
-
Updated the contact information for the Clinical Trials helpline.
-
Updated contact details
-
Contact details for medicines enforcement updated.
-
First published.