Contact MHRA

Main Telephone (weekdays 9:00 -17:00): 020 3080 6000

Fax: 0203 118 9803

info@mhra.gov.uk

See our customer charter ( PDF , 48.9KB, 1 page)

To to reproduce or re-use any MHRA material see our guidance.

Please get in touch with us by phone or email rather than by post during the response period.

See our statement about our services and getting in touch.

We have also issued specific advice about using our Yellow Card service.

Enquiries about the period from 1 January 2021

For enquiries relating to the Agency’s planning and procedures from 1 January 2021, see the below email contacts.

Importing and exporting

To check the suitability of your qualifications/professional body membership: GDP.Inspectorate@mhra.gov.uk

Queries on importing of investigational medical products (IMPs) from approval countries: gmpinspectorate@mhra.gov.uk

Queries on exporting active substances manufactured in the UK: gmpinspectorate@mhra.gov.uk

Marketing authorisations, variations and licensing guidance

Instructions on how to apply for an MHRA-allocated company number, for converting PDNs to UK PILs plpi@mhra.gov.uk

Queries on handling of decentralised and mutual recognition procedures RIS.NA@mhra.gov.uk

Queries on orphan medicines and orphan designation orphan@mhra.gov.uk

Queries on converting centrally authorised products to UK marketing authorisations: IPU.enquiries@mhra.gov.uk

Queries on packaging and patient information leaflets: patient.information@mhra.gov.uk

Medicines for children

For general enquiries about paediatric submissions including PIP and waiver applications, modification procedures, and compliance checks: ukpip@mhra.gov.uk

Submitting a cover letter or final assessment report: paediatricstudies@mhra.gov.uk

General enquiries on medicines for children: specialpopulationsunit@mhra.gov.uk

Pharmacovigilance

For general enquiries about pharmacovigilance procedures: pharmacovigilanceservice@mhra.gov.uk

Regulatory and pharmacovigilance submissions

Queries around UK QPPV, UK PSMF and the establishment of pharmacovigilance systems: qpvpinspectors@mhra.gov.uk

Queries around submission of Type IA variations: variationqueries@mhra.gov.uk

Medical devices

For general device queries: devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk

For device registration queries : device.registrations@mhra.gov.uk

NIBSC

Information about interim arrangements for some biological products: cpb@nibsc.org

Queries on biological reference materials: standards@nibsc.org

News centre

Press enquiries: 020 3080 7651

Out of hours: 07770 446 189

newscentre@mhra.gov.uk

Accounts receivable

Telephone: 020 3080 6533

sales.invoices@mhra.gov.uk

Accounts payable

Suppliers:

A to F – 0203 080 7166

G to L – 0203 080 6720

M to Z – 0203 080 7111

Accounts.Payable@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical trials of medicines

If you are checking the status of a clinical trial submission, have a general clinical trial query or a technical query regarding an application you have submitted or plan to make:

Telephone (weekdays 8:30-16:30): 020 3080 6456

clintrialhelpline@mhra.gov.uk

Defective medicines reporting centre

Email: dmrc@mhra.gov.uk

Report a defective medicine through the Yellow Card Scheme

DMRC (office hours) 020 3080 6574 (08:45 to 16:45 Monday to Friday)

DMRC (out of hours) 07795 641 532 (urgent outside of normal working hours, at weekends or on public holidays)

Medical Devices

For medical device enquiries relating to:

Regulatory advice

Classification or borderline

Clinical investigations for devices

Contact: devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk

For enquiries relating to compliance issues for medical devices contact: Devices.compliance@mhra.gov.uk

Medical devices adverse incident centre

Enquiries about reporting adverse incidents involving medical devices

Telephone: 020 3080 7080

Report a problem with a medical device via the Yellow Card Scheme

Medicines enforcement

Enquiries about potential illegal dealings with medicines

Telephone (weekdays 9:00-17:00): 020 3080 6330

Telephone (out-of-hours emergency): 020 3080 6701

Email: casereferrals@mhra.gov.uk

Report suspected counterfeit medicines via the Yellow Card Scheme.

Telephone: 020 3080 6330

Email: counterfeit@mhra.gov.uk

Manufacturer and wholesale dealer licences (medicines)

Enquiries about applications for licences and registrations covering manufacturing, wholesaling, brokering and importing of medicines and active substances

Telephone: 020 3080 6844

Email: pcl@mhra.gov.uk

MHRA medicines portal helpdesk

Telephone: 020 3080 7100

portal.manager@mhra.gov.uk

Regulatory information service (RIS)

RIS acts as the single main point of contact for marketing authorisation holders of medicines and their representatives.

Telephone (weekdays 9:00 -17:00): 020 3080 7400

New licence applications : RIS.NA@mhra.gov.uk

Variations: variationqueries@mhra.gov.uk

PLPI (all application types): RIS.PLPI@mhra.gov.uk

Whistleblower referrals

Please contact the whistleblowing section if you are reporting on issues as an employee, ex-employee or third-party employee of the company or organisation in question.

Email: whistleblower@mhra.gov.uk

Telephone: 020 3080 6447

All other enquiries about potential illegal dealings should go to Medicines Enforcement.

Distance Selling Logo

Enquiries about applications and registrations for Distance Selling Logo

Email: dsl@mhra.gov.uk

Submission enquiries

Enquiries to our Information Processing Unit about how to send regulatory submissions to the agency and validation issues.

Email IPUenquiries@mhra.gov.uk