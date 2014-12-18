Guidance

Send and receive information on adverse drug reactions (ADRs)

How marketing authorisation holders should inform the MHRA of a signal or an ADR to a medicine.

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 6 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Reporting arrangements

Marketing authorisation holders (MAHs) must send all UK ICSRs and serious non-UK ICSRs directly to the MHRA via either ICSR Submissions or Gateway.

For cases in respect to Northern Ireland the country code XI should be used to send ICSRs to the MHRA.

The MHRA accepts E2B R2 and R3 format XMLs and will convert E2B R3 cases to E2B R2 for processing into the database. MHRA will transmit Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) reports received directly to relevant MAH. This will be decided using the suspect drug in the report.

Those wishing to report to the MHRA are required to register with the MHRA and should do so by following the guidance.

A list of reports received via the EMA from 28 December to 31 December (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 105KB)

E2B R2 Validation rules

Follow these rules when sending ICSRs to MHRA as well as those on the ICH website.

E2B element E2B Validation
A1.1 primarysourcecountry Mandatory field for each case
A.2.1.4 qualification At least one required for each case
B1.2.2a patientonsetage Age cannot be greater than 120 years
B.1.3 patientweight Not to be greater than 500kg
B.1.4 patientheight Not to be greater than 300 cm
B.1.7.1c patientmedicalstartdate Date is not greater than the transmission date
B.1.7.1f patientmedicalstartdate Date is not greater than the transmission date
B.1.8c patientdrugstartdate Date is not greater than the transmission date
B.1.8e patientdrugstartdate Date is not greater than the transmission date
B.2.i.8 reactionoutcome All outcomes should be populated. If the outcome is unknown this field should be populated with ‘unknown’ and not left blank
B.3.1b testdate Date is not greater than the transmission date
N/A all dates All dates must be less than today’s date – future dates will be rejected
B.2.i.4b reactionstartdate The reaction start date must be greater than the suspect drug start dates
B.4.k.7 drugdosageform The pharmaceutical form can be reported using both the text and code format*
B.4.k.18.1b drugreactionassess the MeDRA code used should match the ‘reactionmeddrallt’ field
All numerical fields - The unit field must be completed for every numerical field. For eg both dosage fields must be completed.

*The terms / codes will need to be selected from A list of reports received via the EMA from 28 December to 31 December (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 105KB)

Literature monitoring

The MHRA will not publish a literature monitoring list, instead MAHs will be responsible for conducting relevant literature searches and sending these to the MHRA. These should include reports received from the EMA Medical Literature Monitoring (MLM) service. Email pharmacovigilanceservice@mhra.gov.uk if you have any queries on reporting new literature for ADRs.

Signals

A safety signal is information on a new or known adverse event that may be caused by a medicine and requires further investigation. The MHRA is responsible for detecting and managing safety signals, in regards to UK products.

In line with GVP IX requirements, standalone notifications of signals should be sent to the MHRA (signalmanagement@mhra.gov.uk).

Standalone signal notification form (MS Word Document, 132KB)

When a MAH becomes aware of an emerging safety issue, they should notify it in writing to the MHRA (signalmanagement@mhra.gov.uk). For guidance on emerging safety issues, see GVP IX.

Contact

Email E2B.support@mhra.gov.uk with technical queries or to escalate an E2B issue you can speak to a member of the E2B team:

If your query specifically relates to ASPRs email pharmacovigilanceservice@mhra.gov.uk

Or, if you’re unhappy with how your query is dealt with, contact the pharmacovigilance service coordinator, Faiza Farooq, 0203 080 6312.

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 6 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Reporting arrangement sections updated to include a list of reports received via the EMA from the 28 December to the 31 December

  2. Reflecting the end of the transition period, removed old information about changes to reporting arrangements. Added new information on literature monitoring and signals.

  3. Updated literature report list

  4. updated literature report

  5. New sections added and text removed

  6. Updated literature list

  7. Updated literature report list

  8. Updated literature report.

  9. Updating lit report list.

  10. Updated literature report list

  11. Literature report document updated.

  12. New literature report list added to the page.

  13. Updated literature report list added to the page.

  14. Updated literature list.

  15. New literature report list.

  16. Updated literature report

  17. New literature report list added to the page.

  18. Updated literature report list added to the page.

  19. Updated literature report.

  20. Updated literature report list.

  21. Updated Literature report.

  22. New literature report list added to the page.

  23. Updated literature report list

  24. Updated Literature report list.

  25. Updated Literature report list.

  26. new literature report list added to the page.

  27. Updated the literature report list.

  28. Up-to-date literature report added to the page.

  29. Updated the Literature report list

  30. Updated literature report

  31. Updated literature reference list

  32. updated literature reference list

  33. Updated literature list

  34. Updated literature reference list

  35. Updated literature report list

  36. Updated literature report.

  37. updated literature report list added to the page

  38. updated literature reference list

  39. updated literature report list

  40. New literature report list published

  41. updated literature reference list

  42. Updated literature report list

  43. Updated literature list

  44. Updated literature report list

  45. updated literature list

  46. Updated literature reference list

  47. Updated literature reporting list

  48. Updated literature reference list

  49. updated literature reference list

  50. Updated literature report.

  51. Updated literature report added to the page.

  52. Updated literature report.

  53. updated literature report list

  54. Updated literature report list.

  55. Updated literature list

  56. Updated literature list

  57. Updated literature list

  58. Updated literature report added to the page.

  59. Updated literature list.

  60. Updated PV literature

  61. updated literature list

  62. Updated literature list

  63. Updated literature list

  64. Updated literature list

  65. Updated literature report.

  66. Updated literature list

  67. Updated literature reference list.

  68. Updated literature reference list

  69. Updated literature list

  70. Updated literature material

  71. Updated literature list

  72. Updated literature report list.

  73. updated literature list

  74. Updated literature list

  75. Updated literature report list

  76. updated literature list

  77. updated literature list

  78. Updated literature report list

  79. new reference material

  80. Updated literature report list.

  81. new literature list

  82. Updated literature report.

  83. new literature list

  84. Updated literature list

  85. Updated literature report list.

  86. Updated literature report list.

  87. Updated literature report list.

  88. Updated literature report list.

  89. Updated literature report list.

  90. Updated literature report list

  91. Updated literature report list.

  92. Updated literature report list

  93. Updated literature report list

  94. Updated literature report list

  95. First published.

Contents

Brexit

Check how the new Brexit rules affect you

Related content