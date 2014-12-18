Make a payment to MHRA

Payments

Once your application has been validated you will receive an invoice to allow you to make payment for the outstanding amount.

All invoices must be settled upon receipt of invoice. Penalty fees may be incurred for non-payment. Details of the penalties are set out in the Fees Regulations.

Non-payment may also result in suspension of any licence or authorisation, followed by legal proceedings for any unpaid amounts, as a debt due to the Crown.

Purchase Orders (POs) and non-payments

It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure timely payment of invoices for their submissions. If your organisation operates a PO system, please ensure the relevant PO is provided to MHRA before the invoice is issued.

Refusal to pay outstanding fees on the grounds that the PO is not provided on the invoice will not be accepted; the use of POs is an internal control process and cannot be used as a reason to withhold payment of legitimate invoices.

Bank transfer

You can make a bank transfer to remit payment of invoices.

Please ensure that the relevant invoice number is quoted when making payment so that funds can be correctly allocated.

Account details:

account name: MHRA

account number: 10004386

sort code: 60-70-80

swift code: NWBKGB2L

IBAN: GB68NWBK60708010004386

National Westminster Bank

RBS, London Corporate Service Centre, 2nd Floor

280 Bishopsgate

London

EC2M 4RB



Please send your remittance advice notices to Sales.Invoices@mhra.gov.uk and ensure the relevant invoice number is quoted on the remittance advice.

Please note we are unable to accept any documentation sent to us by post.

Credit or debit card

You can pay by credit or debit card for your outstanding invoices.

Please send your remittance advice notices to Sales.Invoices@mhra.gov.uk and ensure the relevant invoice number is quoted on the remittance advice.

Please note we are unable to accept any documentation sent to us by post.

See the terms and conditions for making a payment by credit and debit card.

Cheques are no longer accepted

We no longer accept cheques; please pay electronically by Bank transfer or pay by credit or debit card.

Invoice Disputes/Queries

For invoice disputes/queries, kindly send to the relevant departments as below and cc sales.invoices@mhra.gov.uk.

British Pharmacopeia (BP)

BPCRS@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD)

cprdenquiries@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical Trial Applications (CTA invoices)

ctdhelpline@mhra.gov.uk

Export certificate

exports@mhra.gov.uk

Inspections

inspectionplanning@mhra.gov.uk

National Institute for Biological Standards and Controls (NIBSC)

standard@nibsc.org

Process Licence (PCL)

PCL@mhra.gov.uk

Product Licence submissions

IPUScientificValidation@mhra.gov.uk

Product License (Parallel Import)

PLPI_submissions@mhra.gov.uk

Product Licence Variation applications

variationqueries@mhra.gov.uk

RamaXL

portal.manager@mhra.gov.uk

Serious Adverse Blood Reactions & Events (Sabre)

Sabre@mhra.gov.uk

Scientific Advice Meetings (SAM)

scientific_advice@mhra.gov.uk

Tobacco Products Directive, E-cigarette unit (TPD)

TPDnotifications@mhra.gov.uk