Adult social care provider statistics, England: quarterly update to February 2026

Official statistics on the number of people receiving adult social care services, and information on adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
5 March 2026

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, data to February 2026

Number of people receiving adult social care services, data to February 2026

Flu vaccination statistics, data to February 2026

Flu vaccination response rates, data to February 2026

Estimated uptake of digital social care records, data to December 2025

Pre-release access list: quarterly update to February 2026

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a quarterly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • number of care home residents
  • number of people receiving regulated domiciliary care
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates
  • flu vaccinations
  • estimates of digital social care record uptake

