UK 5 Year Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy 2013 to 2018
Sets out actions to slow the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance with a focus on antibiotics.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Increasing resistance and a lack of new drugs means a greater risk of infections that cannot be treated. This will make routine medical care riskier and result in more deaths so antimicrobial resistance (AMR) affects us all.
The overall goal of this new cross-government UK strategy is to slow the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance by focusing activities around 3 strategic aims.
- improve the knowledge and understanding of antimicrobial resistance
- conserve and steward the effectiveness of existing treatments
- stimulate the development of new antibiotics, diagnostics and novel therapies
The strategy confirms the UK’s leading role in stimulating national and international action on this global issue and it is important that all sectors respond to the call for action if we are to successfully address this issue.
This plan was informed by an engagement exercise in which we sought views from relevant professional bodies and interest groups.
Progress reports on the AMR strategy
Progress report on the UK 5-year AMR strategy: 2016
Progress report on the UK 5 year AMR strategy: 2015
Updates to this page
Last updated 15 October 2024 + show all updates
-
Added links to the 3 reports on the progress of this strategy.
-
First published.