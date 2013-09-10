UK 5 Year Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy 2013 to 2018

Increasing resistance and a lack of new drugs means a greater risk of infections that cannot be treated. This will make routine medical care riskier and result in more deaths so antimicrobial resistance ( AMR ) affects us all.

The overall goal of this new cross-government UK strategy is to slow the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance by focusing activities around 3 strategic aims.

improve the knowledge and understanding of antimicrobial resistance

conserve and steward the effectiveness of existing treatments

stimulate the development of new antibiotics, diagnostics and novel therapies

The strategy confirms the UK’s leading role in stimulating national and international action on this global issue and it is important that all sectors respond to the call for action if we are to successfully address this issue.

This plan was informed by an engagement exercise in which we sought views from relevant professional bodies and interest groups.

