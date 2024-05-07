UK 5-year action plan for antimicrobial resistance 2024 to 2029
The UK's second 5-year national action plan setting out ambitions and actions for the next 5 years in support of the 20-year vision for antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
This second 5-year national action plan supports the UK 20-year vision for antimicrobial resistance.
It was developed across the government, its agencies and administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with support from a range of stakeholders.
Last updated 8 May 2024
Added the PDF version.
First published.