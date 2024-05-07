Policy paper

UK 5-year action plan for antimicrobial resistance 2024 to 2029

The UK's second 5-year national action plan setting out ambitions and actions for the next 5 years in support of the 20-year vision for antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Department of Health and Social Care, The Scottish Government, Welsh Government, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Department of Health (Northern Ireland), and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
8 May 2024
8 May 2024 — See all updates

Confronting antimicrobial resistance 2024 to 2029

Confronting antimicrobial resistance 2024 to 2029

PDF, 1.49 MB, 86 pages

This second 5-year national action plan supports the UK 20-year vision for antimicrobial resistance.

It was developed across the government, its agencies and administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with support from a range of stakeholders.

