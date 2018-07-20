The UK and Australia: a dynamic partnership for the 21st century

On 20 July, the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt and the Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson, hosted Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Australia’s Minister for Defence Marise Payne for the annual Australia-UK Ministerial (AUKMIN) talks.

This joint statement is published following the talks. It explains our 2 governments’ commitment to strengthening our dynamic partnership, and covers issues including: