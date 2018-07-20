Policy paper
The UK and Australia: a dynamic partnership for the 21st century
Joint statement between UK and Australia, following the tenth Australia-UK Ministerial Meeting (AUKMIN) held in Edinburgh on 20 July 2018.
Documents
Details
On 20 July, the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt and the Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson, hosted Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Australia’s Minister for Defence Marise Payne for the annual Australia-UK Ministerial (AUKMIN) talks.
This joint statement is published following the talks. It explains our 2 governments’ commitment to strengthening our dynamic partnership, and covers issues including:
- protecting the rules-based international system
- promoting human rights, including tackling modern slavery
- cooperating to advance global prosperity and sustainability
- working together on shared security challenges
Published 20 July 2018