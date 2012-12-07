Defence and armed forces – guidance

The Service Pupil Premium (SPP)

Service personnel with children in State Schools in England must notify schools of their children’s eligibility for SPP by 19 January 2017

Documents

Detail

Service personnel with children in state schools in England only have until 19 January 2017 to notify schools of their children’s eligibility for the Service Pupil Premium (SPP).

Service parents who have children attending schools in England are urged to let their child’s school know about their child’s service status before 19 January 2017.

For more information visit the Department for Education website.

Or contact DCYP by email: dcyp-dcyp-mailbox@mod.uk

Published:
Updated:

+ full page history

Added updated information about the SPP and added examples of best practice document.
Updated deadline date.
Added updated Service Pupil Premium poster, amended due to take place on date and Department for Education website link.
Corrected date.
Added new version of poster.
Added updated SPP details and new poster.
First published.
From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Armed Forces Covenant