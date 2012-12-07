Service personnel with children in State Schools in England must notify schools of their children’s eligibility for SPP by 19 January 2017
Detail
For more information visit the Department for Education website.
Or contact DCYP by email: dcyp-dcyp-mailbox@mod.uk