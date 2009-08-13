Service children in state schools (SCISS) handbook

This page is currently under review. In the meantime, please see The Service Children’s Progression (SCiP) Alliance website for information on service children in state schools.

Service children in state schools ( SCISS ) was formed as a working group to look into the issues relating to English state schools providing for children whose parents serve in the armed forces. It was convened by Children’s Education Advisory Service (CEAS) in the latter part of 2003. CEAS is a UK, wide Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) service which provides information, guidance and support to service families, schools and local authorities and, since 2010, has been part of the MOD ’s Directorate for Children and Young People ( DCYP ).