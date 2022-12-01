Independent report

Technical report on the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK

A technical report for future UK Chief Medical Officers, Government Chief Scientific Advisers, National Medical Directors and public health leaders in a pandemic.

Published
1 December 2022

Documents

List of chapters, authors, reviewers and contributors

Foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1: understanding the pathogen

Chapter 2: disparities

Chapter 3: research

Chapter 4: situational awareness, analysis and assessment

Chapter 5: modelling

Chapter 6: testing

Chapter 7: contact tracing and isolation

Chapter 8: non-pharmaceutical interventions

Chapter 8.1: NPIs in education settings

Chapter 8.2: care homes

Chapter 9: pharmaceutical interventions: therapeutics and vaccines

Chapter 10: improvements in care of COVID-19

Chapter 11: communications

Appendix A: examples of public letters and statements from UK CMOs

Acknowledgements

Details

This is a technical report for our successors on some of the scientific, public health and clinical aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 4 nations of the UK. This is from the UK Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Government Chief Scientific Adviser (GCSA), UK deputy CMOs (DCMOs) most closely engaged in the COVID-19 response, NHS England National Medical Director, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Chief Executive.

This is written for a specific audience: future CMOs, GCSAs, National Medical Directors and UK public health leaders facing a new pandemic or major epidemic in the UK and who were not part of the public health response COVID-19 pandemic. It is of necessity technical.

Ongoing public inquiries will give the definitive narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, including policy decisions taken and why. This report does not cover that ground. It does however cover relevant issues on science and public health that might be useful in the future.

Published 1 December 2022

