Technical report on the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK

This is a technical report for our successors on some of the scientific, public health and clinical aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 4 nations of the UK. This is from the UK Chief Medical Officers ( CMOs ), Government Chief Scientific Adviser ( GCSA ), UK deputy CMOs (DCMOs) most closely engaged in the COVID-19 response, NHS England National Medical Director, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Chief Executive.

This is written for a specific audience: future CMOs , GCSAs , National Medical Directors and UK public health leaders facing a new pandemic or major epidemic in the UK and who were not part of the public health response COVID-19 pandemic. It is of necessity technical.

Ongoing public inquiries will give the definitive narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, including policy decisions taken and why. This report does not cover that ground. It does however cover relevant issues on science and public health that might be useful in the future.