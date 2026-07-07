Technical annex: cardiovascular disease modern service framework
Sets out supporting evidence to supplement the cardiovascular disease modern service framework.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This technical annex supports the cardiovascular disease modern service framework. It sets out the approach taken by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England to develop the cardiovascular disease modern service framework, including:
- the approach to stakeholder engagement
- the approach taken to identify the 12 priorities
- the evidence supporting the 12 priorities and wider actions
- the approach taken to identify challenge areas where progress is possible but more innovation is needed