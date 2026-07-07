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Research and analysis

Technical annex: cardiovascular disease modern service framework

Sets out supporting evidence to supplement the cardiovascular disease modern service framework.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
Published
7 July 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Technical annex: cardiovascular disease modern service framework

PDF, 553 KB, 50 pages

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Details

This technical annex supports the cardiovascular disease modern service framework. It sets out the approach taken by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England to develop the cardiovascular disease modern service framework, including:

  • the approach to stakeholder engagement
  • the approach taken to identify the 12 priorities
  • the evidence supporting the 12 priorities and wider actions
  • the approach taken to identify challenge areas where progress is possible but more innovation is needed

Updates to this page

Published 7 July 2026

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