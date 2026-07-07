Cardiovascular disease modern service framework
Sets out the government’s 10-year strategic vision for the health and care system to reduce premature deaths from heart disease and stroke in England.
Applies to England
Documents
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The cardiovascular disease modern service framework sets out the government’s 10-year strategic vision and delivery model for the health and care system to reduce premature deaths from heart disease and stroke in England.
It sets 12 priorities for earlier prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic risk factors, with a focus on reducing health inequalities and shifting care closer to home.