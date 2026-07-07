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Policy paper

Cardiovascular disease modern service framework

Sets out the government’s 10-year strategic vision for the health and care system to reduce premature deaths from heart disease and stroke in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
Published
7 July 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) modern service framework (MSF): a cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic approach - the strategic vision and delivery model

PDF, 615 KB, 71 pages

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Details

The cardiovascular disease modern service framework sets out the government’s 10-year strategic vision and delivery model for the health and care system to reduce premature deaths from heart disease and stroke in England.

It sets 12 priorities for earlier prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic risk factors, with a focus on reducing health inequalities and shifting care closer to home.

Updates to this page

Published 7 July 2026

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