These forms should be used when claiming pensions under Armed Forces Pension Scheme ( AFPS ) 75 and AFPS 05.

Please visit Pensions for veterans for further information on the AFPS 75 and 05.

Please note when using:

the Overseas pensions payment mandate forms you must also complete ‘Form 1’

the ‘Allocation of pension ( AFPS form 3)’: You can allocate up to 37.5% of your pension, so that after you die one or more nominated dependants can receive an income for life (certain conditions apply)

the 'Added years application (AFPS form 5)': Added years can be bought as whole or part years by making a regular contribution. Contributions are limited to 15% of pensionable earnings

the 'Claim preserved pension (AFPS form 8)': Preserved pensions are normally paid from pension benefit age (currently age 65), but are not paid automatically and have to be claimed

the 'Inverse commutation application (AFPS form 9)': Within 6 months of the pension coming into payment you can apply to exchange all or part of the lump sum for an increase in pension (certain conditions apply)

For help and information on your armed forces pension please ring the Veterans UK JPAC on telephone: 0800 085 3600

or write to:

Veterans UK JPAC Enquiry Centre

Mail Point 480

Kentigern House

65 Brown Street

Glasgow

G2 8EX



Compensation forms have now been moved and are available on the Veterans UK compensation forms.

