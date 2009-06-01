Form
Use these forms when claiming pensions under AFPS 75 and AFPS 05.
Documents
Armed forces pension schemes application form (Form 1) (updated 9/14)
MS Word Document, 237KB
Divorce dissolution form 2
MS Word Document, 811KB
Nomination/ Revocation of Death Benefit (AFPS05/ RFPS05 /AFPS15)
MS Word Document, 98.1KB
Allocation of Pension (AFPS05/RFPS05/AFPS15)
MS Word Document, 275KB
Allocation of pension AFPS 05 / RFPS 05 / AFPS 15 continuation sheet (Form 3a)
MS Word Document, 934KB
In-scheme AVCs authorisation and disclaimer by member (AFPS 75) (Form 4)
PDF, 134KB, 1 page
Added pension quotation application AFPS 15 (Form 6)
MS Word Document, 659KB
Added pension purchase or cancellation AFPS 15 (form 6a)
MS Word Document, 705KB
Preserved pension claim form (Form 8)
MS Word Document, 1020KB
Claim for payment of former spouse pension credit (Form 8A) (updated 7/14)
MS Word Document, 1.14MB
Commutation options AFPS15 / AFPS05 / RFPS (AFPS form 9)
MS Word Document, 822KB
Application for life commutation (other ranks) AFPS (form 10)
MS Word Document, 782KB
Application for life commutation (officers) AFPS (form 11)
MS Word Document, 706KB
Pension forecast request (Form 12)
MS Word Document, 727KB
Preserved pension forecast request (Form 14)
MS Word Document, 609KB
Opt in/out of Armed Forces Pension Scheme (Form 16) (updated 3/15)
MS Word Document, 892KB
Details
These forms should be used when claiming pensions under Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) 75 and AFPS 05.
Please visit Pensions for veterans for further information on the AFPS 75 and 05.
Please note when using:
- the Overseas pensions payment mandate forms you must also complete ‘Form 1’
- the ‘Allocation of pension (AFPS form 3)’: You can allocate up to 37.5% of your pension, so that after you die one or more nominated dependants can receive an income for life (certain conditions apply)
- the ‘Added years application (AFPS form 5)’: Added years can be bought as whole or part years by making a regular contribution. Contributions are limited to 15% of pensionable earnings
- the ‘Claim preserved pension (AFPS form 8)’: Preserved pensions are normally paid from pension benefit age (currently age 65), but are not paid automatically and have to be claimed
- the ‘Inverse commutation application (AFPS form 9)’: Within 6 months of the pension coming into payment you can apply to exchange all or part of the lump sum for an increase in pension (certain conditions apply)
For help and information on your armed forces pension please ring the Veterans UK JPAC on telephone: 0800 085 3600
or write to:
Veterans UK JPAC Enquiry Centre
Mail Point 480
Kentigern House
65 Brown Street
Glasgow
G2 8EX
Compensation forms have now been moved and are available on the Veterans UK compensation forms.
