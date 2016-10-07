Form

Security check / counter terrorist check questionnaire: NSV001

Complete this form to undertake a United Kingdom Security Vetting security check or counter terrorist check.

Document

Detail

Information produced by United Kingdom Security Vetting (UKSV).

Please print the form out to complete and sign. When completed return the form to your sponsor. Contractors, please note that you may detach and place in a sealed envelope the criminal convictions and related matters page before returning to the sponsor.

Published:
Updated:

+ full page history

Updated with UKSV information.
First published.
From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
United Kingdom Security Vetting: forms and guidance