Form
Security check / counter terrorist check questionnaire: NSV001
Complete this form to undertake a United Kingdom Security Vetting security check or counter terrorist check.
Detail
Information produced by United Kingdom Security Vetting (UKSV).
Please print the form out to complete and sign. When completed return the form to your sponsor. Contractors, please note that you may detach and place in a sealed envelope the criminal convictions and related matters page before returning to the sponsor.