  1. Home

Form

National Security Vetting: security appraisal form

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
United Kingdom Security Vetting: forms and guidance
First published:
1 February 2011
Last updated:
19 April 2017, see all updates

Form for the renewal of security clearance for those with access to highly classified government information.

Documents

Form NSV 006 (Revised April 2017)

PDF, 734KB

Details

National Security Vetting appraisal form.

“We are aware that some customers on Dii may experience difficulties when trying to access the above form. We are looking into this and are working to resolve this issue as soon as we can.”

Document information

Published: 1 February 2011

Updated: 19 April 2017

+ full page history

  1. Replaced form with latest edition
  2. Updated with latest form
  3. Updated with latest edition of form NSV006
  4. Added note to alert customers about difficulty with opening forms.
  5. Added updated version of NSV006.
  6. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence

Part of: United Kingdom Security Vetting: forms and guidance