The change of personal circumstances questionnaire: financial issues should be completed if you hold a DV or SC security clearance and there is a significant change in your financial circumstances. You must also complete a financial questionnaire (form NSV003) and submit it together with this form.

Please print the form out to complete and sign, then send it by post with your completed signed financial questionnaire (form NSV003) to your vetting provider.

Due to Covid-19 measures UKSV are operating at reduced capacity. During this time we are unable to process forms submitted to us by post and would encourage you to submit forms via the portal (where possible) or via email.

Before you send this information electronically, we must make you aware that if you are sending it over the internet (i.e. from a hotmail/gmail/non secure mailbox) then it may be open to abuse because it is transmitted over an unsecured network. Where possible you should use a work email on a secure network. By sending it to UKSV you acknowledge that as the data owner, the information which you are sending maybe extremely sensitive as it contains personal information, and that you accept that neither UKSV nor the Cabinet Office will be liable for the loss, interception or unauthorised use of information transmitted in this way.