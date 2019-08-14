United Kingdom Security Vetting: Sponsor

Introduction

It is a requirement that all sponsors are registered before they can initiate a national security vetting ( NSV ) application. Therefore, if you need to sponsor an application or have a requirement to frequently enquire about the vetting status of an applicant (for example whether they have a valid NSV clearance) through the vetting status information facility but do not have a sponsor account then you will need to follow the guidance below.

We will not accept any NSV applications received without a valid sponsor account, any applications received without a sponsor, or incorrectly sponsored will be returned to source. Sponsors need to registered and hold a valid sponsor portal account before submitting any applications to us. Once you have registered, you will need to provide your unique identifier (sponsor id) when making any future enquiries to us.

You will need to contact your departmental security authority ( DSA ) to discuss your requirement to act as a sponsor for NSV applications or to have access to a VSI account. If you are employed by a List X contractor organisation you will need to contact your Site Security Controller ( SSC ) in the first instance. If the DSA / SSC agrees to the request they will send you a registration form and guidance notes to complete and return to them. Should the DSA / SSC not approve the request they will inform you of the reason for the denial.

The DSA / SSC will check the registration form and sanction the requested account(s) and forward this information to us for an account to be created on the NSVS portal. Please note that in no circumstances should the sponsor send their completed registration form directly to UKSV , the DSA / SSC must first authorise all sponsor account requests.

Once we have received the application, the account will normally take up to 5 working days to process. Once complete the NSVS system will automatically notify the sponsor by email on how to verify and action their account. The system will also automatically send the new sponsor their unique sponsor ID by email. This unique ID must be entered on all eForms and hard copy NSV applications. Our enquiry centre advisors will also request this unique ID from all callers before they confirm any vetting information.

Should the sponsor forget or misplace their unique sponsor ID they should contact the UKSV enquiry centre who will respond to the request.

Further information on obtaining a sponsor account can be sought by contacting the relevant DSA / SSC for your business area.

Once we have created the sponsor account, a confirmation registration email is automatically generated and sent to the sponsor. For further information on activating or using your sponsor account please see the guidance document in UKSV National Security Vetting Solution Portal: guidance for sponsors. This document will explain how to:

How to set up a vetting application

Once your sponsor account has been created you will be able to set up vetting applications. The user guide UKSV National Security Vetting Solution Portal: guidance for sponsors provides instruction and explains how to set up an application for clearance.

What happens whilst an application is in progress?

When both the sponsor and applicants’ part of the security questionnaire have been completed and received by us, we will review the application for any missing information which may result in us contacting the applicant or sponsor to supply this. We will also begin our checks, which could again require further information being requested. The checks carried out will differ depending on the level of clearance applied for and also the applicant’s personal circumstances. The checks conducted for each level of clearance are listed below.

Please note that some of the checks we conduct are carried out through third parties.

CTC

a check of both spent and unspent criminal records

a check of Security Service (MI5) records

if there are any unresolved security concerns about the individual or if recommended by the Security Service, the individual may also be interviewed.

SC

a check of both spent and unspent criminal records

a check of credit and financial history with a credit reference agency

a check of Security Service (MI5) records

if there are any unresolved security concerns about the individual or if recommended by the Security Service, the individual may also be interviewed.

eSC

a check of both spent and unspent criminal records

a check of credit and financial history with a credit reference agency

a check of Security Service (MI5) records

a detailed interview conducted by a trained Investigating Officer.

DV/DV Renewal

a check of both spent and unspent criminal records

a check of credit and financial history with a credit reference agency

a check of Security Service (MI5) records

a full review of personal finances

a detailed interview conducted by a trained Investigating Officer

further enquiries, including interviews with referees and line managers conducted by a trained Investigating Officer.

eDV

a check of both spent and unspent criminal records

a check of credit and financial history with a credit reference agency

a check of Security Service (MI5) records

a financial investigation

a detailed interview conducted by a trained Investigating Officer

further enquiries, including interviews with referees and line managers conducted by a trained Investigating Officer.

How to check for a valid security clearance

There is a self-service function available to you as a Sponsor which will enable you to carry out a search for security clearance details. This is available to you through the vetting status information ( VSI ) facility on your Sponsor portal. For further information on how to search for clearance details, please see the ‘how to conduct a vetting status information ( VSI ) check’ document in UKSV National Security Vetting Solution Portal: guidance for sponsors

Aftercare incident report ( AIR )

AIRs are usually raised by Local Security Officers in cases where actual or potential security concerns exist about an individual who holds a security clearance. However, anyone who considers they have grounds for doubting an individual’s suitability for access to protectively marked or sensitive assets should report the circumstances to us.

Notifications of this nature should be made via the NSVS portal. Please select the AIR option.

