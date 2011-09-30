Guidance
UKSV National Security Vetting Solution Portal: guidance for sponsors
User guide for sponsors who need to activate their NSVS Portal account.
This user guide provides instruction to Sponsors and explains how to activate their NSVS Portal account and use the NSVS Portals (ALI/PSN or Internet) from a Sponsor’s perspective.
Published 30 September 2011
Last updated 14 February 2019 + show all updates
