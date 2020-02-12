Guidance
United Kingdom Security Vetting: clearance levels
List of national security vetting clearance levels with guidance on who needs it and what checks are completed.
Documents
Details
There are 5 levels of national security vetting;
- Counter Terrorist Check (CTC)
- Security Check (SC)
- Enhanced Security Check (eSC)
- Developed Vetting (DV) including Developed Vetting (DV) Renewal and Enhanced Developed Vetting (eDV).
Each type of vetting also requires successful completion of the Baseline Personnel Security Standard (BPSS).This document provides further information on the levels of clearance, who needs clearance and what checks are carried out.
Published 12 February 2020