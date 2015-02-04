Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3232: provision of vectors to aircraft conducting radar to visual recoveries or short pattern circuits below the air traffic control unit terrain safe level

RA covering the requirement for the provision of vectors below TSL to aircraft carrying out certain procedures.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
4 February 2015
Last updated
29 September 2023 — See all updates

Documents

RA 3232: provision of vectors to aircraft conducting radar to visual recoveries or short pattern circuits below the air traffic control unit terrain safe level

Ref: Issue 3

PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 29 September 2023 + show all updates

  1. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 23/47

  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 22/07

  3. First published.

Related content