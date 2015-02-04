Regulatory Article (RA) 3276: truck runway control
RA covering the provision of truck runway control at some aerodromes to assist in the safe operation of air systems.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 31 March 2022 + show all updates
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 22/07
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 21/23
First published.