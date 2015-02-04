Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3203: controller medical requirements

RA covering the medical requirements for controllers.

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updated:

Issue 2 has been published under NAA 17/02.
First published.
Ministry of Defence
Military Aviation Authority
3000 series: air traffic management regulations (ATM)