This is the combined series for the 3000 ATM RAs. Produced by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,

advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response

to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 3203 – Controller Medical Requirements Issue 2 has been published.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the addition of RA 3207 - controller fatigue management initial issue – see NAA 16/29.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 3261 – Aerodrome Service Issue 5 – See NAA 16/27.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the change to the 3000 Series Foreword – See NAA 16/26.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 3205 – radar analysis cell (RAC) Issue 2 – See NAA 16/19.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 3049 – Defence Contractor Flying Organization responsibilities for UK Military Air System Operating Locations Issue 3 – See NAA 16/17.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 3261 - Aerodrome Service Issue 4 and RA 3274 - Low Visibility Procedures Issue 2 – See NAA 16/14.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 3201 - Military Air Traffic Management (ATM) Issue 2 – See NAA 16/03.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the changes to RA 3204, RA 3223, RA 3224, RA 3228, RA 3233, RA 3239 and RA 3270 all Issue 2 – See NAA 15/41.
The combined 3000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 3261: aerodrome aervice issue 3 – see NAA 15/37.
See NAA 15/18.
See NAA 15/15 and 15/17
See NAA 15/13
3000 series: air traffic management regulations has been amended.
3000 series: air traffic management regulations has been amended.
First published.
Ministry of Defence
Military Aviation Authority
3000 series: air traffic management regulations (ATM)