Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 3000 series: air traffic management regulations (ATM)
This is the combined series for the 3000 ATM RAs. Produced by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).
Detail
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,
advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response
to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.