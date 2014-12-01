Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3132: air traffic management equipment safety cases

RA covering the requirement for the production and maintenance of air traffic management equipment 4 part safety cases.

1 December 2014
RA 3132: air traffic management equipment safety cases

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

