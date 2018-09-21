Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 3514: permanent fixed wing aerodrome: markings
RA covering markings to be used on an aerodrome to enhance safe movement of air systems and vehicles.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 31 March 2020 + show all updates
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 20/07.
First published.